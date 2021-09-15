Planning Commission sends rezoning amendment to city council

The Bella Vista Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend amending the city's Rezone/Zoning Map on Monday night, but not before removing a handful of the parcels that were originally included on the 23-parcel list.

Craig Honchell was the lone dissenting vote. All but one of the commissioners (Gail Klesen) were present for the Zoom meeting.

Monday night's passage of the amendment, which was brought to the commission by Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie, does not mean it was approved or disapproved, but instead means it was green-lighted to the city council, which does have the approval/disapproval authority.

The amendment would rezone the P-1 parcels to R-1 with the permission of Cooper Communities, which owns the property.

Prior to holding a public hearing, Senior Planner Derek Linn announced that one parcel, located near Huntley Lane, had been removed from the original list since it was already shown as an R-1 parcel.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, 11 citizens took turns addressing the commission, with almost all asking for the removal of at least one of the parcels.

The parcels receiving the most negative feedback from the citizens included one along Castleford Drive and Windermere Lane; one near Lancashire (340) and Bella Vista Way (71); and one near Lancashire (340) and Bella Vista Way on ramp.

Peggy Lucas was one of many who spoke out against the Castleford Drive and Windermere Lane for what she said were numerous reasons.

"It's a busy intersection at Trafalgar and Castleford," she said. "There are already a lot of safety issues on the road and a lot of congestion issues there."

And Michelle Schall echoed what others were saying about the two parcels along Lancashire and Bella Vista Way.

"They are in the flood plain area and it's not comfortable driving with the traffic and everything there right now," she said. "So, for public safety, I think that those should not even be considered."

Following the discussion four motions were made and voted on resulting in the elimination from the list of these three parcels as well as the parcel that was already shown as an R-1 but needed to be voted on anyway.

All four motions passed by unanimous 6-0 counts.

In other action the commission voted to send to the city council its recommendation for approval of an ordinance calling for the elimination of a separate Board of Adjustment, providing for the planning commission to sit as a Board of Adjustment and exercise the functions of that board. The commission also approved Scott Osburn's request for a waiver for a secondary driveway on his residential property as well as two lot splits, one inside Lendalfoot Subdivision and the other near Boreland Place and Hiwasse Road.