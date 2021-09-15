Juniors play at Highlands

A national golf tournament took place in Bella Vista, when the Accenture NW Arkansas Junior came to Highlands Golf Course over Labor Weekend.

"The tournament was fantastic," Golf Operations Director Darryl Muldoon said. "I have lots of positive feed back from both kids and their parents commenting how great the course was and how the volunteers made them feel they where playing on the pro tour."

A field of 78 golfers, both boys and girls, ages 12 to 19 played 54 holes between Sept. 3-6.

Henry Guan of Irving, Texas, was the boys division champion with a score of 6 under par. He had 12 birdies during the week. It was his first AJGA victory.

"Through two holes I was 4 over," he said, according to the AJGA website. "But I just kept my head in the game and made five birdies in the last 16 holes. I've worked really hard to get to this point. It means the world to me to get my first and I can not wait for my next AJGA event. "

A local golfer, Grace Kilcrease of Springdale, was the girls division champion. She had 10 birdies and it was her second victory this year. She plans to attend the University of Tulsa next year.

"Words cannot describe what this victory means to me," she said, according to the AJGA website. "Winning is hard and I don't think people realize how hard it is to win. Everything clicked for me and I couldn't be more proud of myself."

Muldoon said he has a verbal commitment that the AJGA will be back next year.