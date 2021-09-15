Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Oasis of NWA Purses with Purpose

Purses with Purpose is a unique silent auction hosted by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. Items include new and gently used designer purses, jewelry, accessories, luxury gift baskets, and so much more. Oasis of Northwest Arkansas believes each purse or item sold has a purpose and truly makes a difference. All proceeds benefit the women and children the organization serves. Keynote speakers such as Judge Zimmerman, and addiction and child welfare specialists from the DHS will all be joining to spread awareness on what recovery and addiction entail and why Oasis helps.

Event information: To be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Oasis of Hope Second Chance Thrift Shop, 115. N. Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72756. Ticket price: $25; Virtual ticket price: $15; Ticket link: https://purses-with-purpose-tickets.eventbrite.com.

Tickets include swag bags (worth ticket price), coffee & dessert bar, and an entry for our gold ticket winner -- gold ticket winnings include a new designer handbag, day of pampering, gift cards, and more.

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

Highlands Church 4th Annual Free Cruise-In & Car Show

The annual show will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista. Registration opens at 9 a.m.; the show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes all spectators. There is no judging. Donations support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School students.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below:

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative);

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church.

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Fly Tyer's Fall Sporting Goods Sale

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Kingsdale Pavilion, next to Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Hall Dr., the Bella Vista Fly Tyer's is having a Fall Sporting Goods Sale. Items include tools, camping, outdoor gear, tackle, outdoor wear, marine gear, etc. Proceeds support BVFT Club's charitable projects and projects on the Bella Vista lakes.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours:

Monday -- Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is closed Sunday.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission. In addition to three rooms of exhibits going back over 100 years inside the museum, there are a few examples of vintage farm equipment on the grounds behind the Settler's Cabin, plus a newly donated dinner bell and a horse hitching post in front of the cabin. Also on display on the museum grounds is an exhibit highlighting the 100 years of golf in Bella Vista starting with the first golf course, which was opened by the Linebarger Brothers in 1921 alongside Lake Bella Vista. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will return this year from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. There will be more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 Bloody Mary's and Mimosas at Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration is open.

City of Bella Vista

Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct 4.

Residents should sign up prior to the week of pickup. Sign-ups will be accepted online or by phone through 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Sign up online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php or by phone at 479-876-1255, opt. 4.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will be accepted if the Freon has been professionally evacuated and tagged. A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at the link above. If registering online, please complete a registration for each item, if you have multiple items to be picked up.

Call 479-876-1255, opt. 4 with any questions.

Property Owners Association POA

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held on Sept. 18, at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive). There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited. This is an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected], and she will contact you with details.

Surrounding Area

Hobbs State Park's Visitor Center

Hobbs State Park, the largest of the fifty-two in Arkansas (12,054 acres), shows itself in many ways -- through its geology, primitive camping, hiking, birding, biking, photographic opportunities, horseback riding, shooting range, an amazing visitor center, and its sheer size. One of the remarkable amenities of the park is its history and the fact that Van Winkle Hollow has been included on the National Register of Historic Places. All the structures that once adorned the hollow are gone now, but a rich history remains. The ADA accessible, ½ mile, Historic Van Winkle Trail lies just west of the park's visitor center on Highway 12.

John and Mike Carney have teamed up to enhance a look back into the important Van Winkle history. John, a self-taught artist, has produced four large renderings of structures that once called Van Winkle Hollow home. These beautiful paintings will be on display in the Hobbs State Park visitor center from September through October of this year.

To complement John Carney's paintings, brother Mike has constructed two very large floor models of two of the Van Winkle buildings. One is the famous mill. The other, the "subscription" Van Winkle school. It took Mike some 557 hours to construct the mill model, while the subscription school model required 311 hours.

See John Carney's paintings, and Mike Carney's building models in the Hobbs State Park visitor center now through October. The visitor center is open from 8 am until 5 p.m. seven days a week, only being closed on Christmas, Thanksgiving, and New Year's days.