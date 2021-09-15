Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended) -- Sunday school and adult Bible classes at 9:45 a.m. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 10 new members were welcomed into the church. The church service is also at www.bvlutheran.com.

GriefShare classes will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the front parking lot. The Men's Bible Study will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Because of the spread of covid, the pantry will operate as a drive-through until further notice for the safety of our visitors. Don't forget to save the "Best Choice" labels as the pantry is able to redeem them to purchase needed items.

Bella Vista Community Church

The worship service is 10 a.m. Sunday.

BVCC Community Life Groups start soon. CLGs are small groups that encourage spiritual growth, deeper connections, and emphasize discipleship. Please call the church office to learn what groups are studying, how to sign up, or to learn more. Our next session starts the week of Sunday, Sept. 19.

There will also be an encore performance at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, followed by a continental breakfast featuring the Bella Vista Community Church's special Christmas cookies. Again, please let the church know if you plan to attend.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Covid restrictions are in place. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases, masks are strongly recommended for everyone whether vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page. Preaching this Sunday is Rev. Joe Tropansky.

The Community Blood Center of Missouri BloodMobile will be in the PCBV parking lot for a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. until noon. Masks are required. The need is great as blood donations in our area are down during the pandemic. Please call the church office at 479-855-2390 to reserve a time, or drop by between 9 and noon.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

New Life Christian Church

Rise Up, a recovery program for women and men suffering from the after-effects of abortion, is launching on Sept. 13 in Bella Vista. Approximately 1 in 4 women in the U.S. have had an abortion. Both women and men who have participated in the decision to abort often struggle with guilt, shame and self-condemnation. Alcohol and drug addiction, anger issues and depression are common symptoms of post-abortion distress. Oftentimes, women and men keep their feelings and symptoms to themselves and suffer silently. Rise Up is designed to bring God's healing to those affected by their choice to have an abortion. It is free to all participants.

The 13-week program will be held Mondays from 7-9 p.m., Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. Rise Up Leader Laura Manley said, "To watch faces change, demeanor's change ... joy rises up, beauty comes from ashes, and mourning turns to dancing. Only God can do that. It takes my breath away." Rise Up participant Deb described the program in three words: "Forgiven. Set free."

For more information and to register for Rise Up, visit www.newlifenwa.com/riseup. There is still time to register.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org, for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person worship is held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening and two Sunday morning services at 9:30 or 11:15 a.m. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. The Gathering Service now streams live on Facebook (humcbv) every Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. The Saturday service is uploaded to the website and Facebook on Sunday mornings for those preferring that option. For more information, visit the website humcbv.com or call the church office at 479-855-2277.

Highlands Church will host the 4th annual "Cruise-In & Car Show" in memory of John Edwards and his work for Gravette School students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Spectators are welcome to check out the vehicles on display. Enjoy lunch with a $10 donation. Display your special vehicle(s) for free and receive a free lunch ticket. Vehicle registration opens at 9 a.m. No judging. Proceeds go to support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School District students. The event will take place at Highlands Church parking lot, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista.

The next blood drive, organized by the Highlands United Methodist Men, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 22. You can make a difference in the community by giving blood. Please eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free T-shirt.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church invites all to worship and/or Bible Study. As a conservative church, God's Word is this church's standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome.

Sunday service is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering, Bible study is from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. During the summer, Pastor Fischer has surprise Bible lessons which make it interesting each Sunday.

The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible so everyone can hear the good news of forgiveness and life in Jesus. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.

United Lutheran Church

United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) is hosting the last of its Annual Village International Food Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9, with Oktoberfest. The serving will be a "grab-n-go" or enjoy eating at the church. German fare is the menu. Call 479-855-1325 to reserve dinners; the deadline for reservation is Thursday, Oct. 7 and there is limited ticket availability. Food will be served between 4-7 p.m. Cost per meal is $12 for adults and $6 for children. The event will be held rain or shine and everyone is welcome!

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall -- $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family members are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.