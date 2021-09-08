The Weekly Vista Obituaries for September 8, 2021

Douglas Arthur Albertson

A memorial service for Douglas Arthur Albertson, who died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel.

Kathy Lynne Turpin

Kathy Lynne Turpin, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Aug, 28, 2021.

She was born Jan. 5, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo., to Robert L and Margaret A (Bradley) Goldman. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, she worked in advertising while living in Chicago, Ill., eventually becoming a homemaker while raising her two children. Before retiring, she worked for client services in the telemarketing field in Omaha, Neb. She andher husband made Bella Vista their home after retiring in 1999.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary; her son, Craig; her daughter, Julie (Robert); her stepdaughter, Tammy; three grandchildren; and her sister, Karen.

At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Delta Gamma Foundation Service for Sight Fund.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR.

Jerry Dean Villines

Jerry Dean Villines, 72, of Bella Vista, Ark., was born July 23, 1949, in Harrison, Ark. He died Aug. 27, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Army for eight years with tours of duty in the Republic of South Viet Nam, Ft. Leavenworth, Kan., NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He was a graduate of the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville. Following graduation, he and his wife moved to St. Louis, Mo., where they lived for 33 years. He worked in the field of accounting before retiring in 2014; afterwhich, they moved to Arkansas. He had a passion for travel and exploration enriched by a deep-rooted interest in history and geography.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess Willard Villines, Sr. and Alpha Lorena [Wood] Villines; his sister, Mary Jolene [Villines] Crawford; and his brother, Jess Willard ("Dub") Villines, Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sherry [Dixon] Villines; his daughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Villines, both of Bella Vista; brothers, James F. (Sandy) Villines of Harlingen, Texas, (twin brother) Terry G. Villines of Ft. Smith; his sisters-in-law, Deb Dixon of Little Rock, Darla Dixon of Hot Springs.

Charities that were important to him are the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas and Circle of Life Hospice.

Arrangements for a memorial service, when finalized, will be posted.

