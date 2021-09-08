The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Scoreboard

September 8, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Bowling Leagues --

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores --

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale Course, Sept. 1 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First (tie) -- John Schmitt and Tim Hartney (39); Third -- Joe D'Anna (42)

B-Flight: First -- Bill Winzig (33); Second -- Ken Bloese (38); Third -- Dean Sobel (40)

C-Flight: First -- Jim Sours (37); Second -- Jerry Young (38); Third (tie) -- Barry Owen and Dan Burmester (41)

D-Flight: First -- Jim Hofferber (39); Second -- Dennis Dean (40); Third -- Mike Robinson (41)

Print Headline: Scoreboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Razorbacks fondly remember win over No. 1 Texas
by Bob Holt
Razorbacks, Longhorns set to renew rivalry
by Tom Murphy
Smackover holds off Hampton 28-20
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado freshmen fall to Mountain Home
by News-Times Staff
El Dorado set to start cross country season
by Tony Burns
ADVERTISEMENT