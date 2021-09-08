Scoreboard

Bowling Leagues --

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores --

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Scotsdale Course, Sept. 1 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First (tie) -- John Schmitt and Tim Hartney (39); Third -- Joe D'Anna (42)

B-Flight: First -- Bill Winzig (33); Second -- Ken Bloese (38); Third -- Dean Sobel (40)

C-Flight: First -- Jim Sours (37); Second -- Jerry Young (38); Third (tie) -- Barry Owen and Dan Burmester (41)

D-Flight: First -- Jim Hofferber (39); Second -- Dennis Dean (40); Third -- Mike Robinson (41)