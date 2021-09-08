Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 23

7:03 a.m. Police received a report at Huntley Lane that someone broke into a truck.

12:12 p.m. Police received a report of driveway fraud on Thirsk Lane.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

6 a.m. Police received a report on Drew Lane of new construction starting early and being a disturbance to the neighborhood.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

1:36 p.m. Police received a report on Cheddar Circle that someone was being followed by a white car with blacked-out windows. Police set extra patrol in the area.

7:57 p.m. Police investigated a report at Casey's General Store on Riordan that a man about 25 years old had stolen cough syrup and left on a black bike, dropping a bottle of vodka.

Thursday, Aug. 26

1:29 p.m. Police arrested Aaron Keith Pitts, 25, in connection with possession of methamphetamine with a purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia and Tiffany Munson, 27, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with a purpose to deliver during a traffic stop at Highway 340 and Boyce Drive.

Friday, Aug. 27

11:37 a.m. Police received a report that a trash can was stolen on Heather Circle.

5:56 p.m. Police received a report that, at the state line, there was a vehicle in the creek. Police learned that the McDonald County Sheriff's Office was aware of the vehicle, that it was on the Missouri side of the state line and that McDonald County had contacted the owner.

Saturday, Aug. 28

11:13 p.m. Police received a report that there were juveniles with an unleashed dog in the woods behind a residence on Harlow Drive.

Sunday, Aug. 29

12:11 a.m. Police arrested Katelyn Flanagan, 35, in connection with driving while intoxicated at 12 Cunningham Corner.

7:53 a.m. Police received a report of shots heard on Bedford Lane.

12:29 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle being broken into and a purse stolen on Overton Drive.

6:05 p.m. Police received a report that a vehicle was broken into and a purse and wallet were stolen at Kingsdale parking lot.