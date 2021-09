I can't understand why the city is wasting time and money to sue the POA to get water to land that is not in the POA area. Seems to me that lots of land that fits the city needs are available, like the land right across from city hall or the lower town center. I know that both have the water and I would assume that they also have sewer. Both areas are also better located. Quit wasting money.

Mike Jones

Bella Vista