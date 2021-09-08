LETTER: Neighborhood Lament

When we bought our house 20 years ago, we never imagined we'd be living close to a "motel" room. We live on a short street in Bella Vista with just 22 houses, two of which are AirBnB's; thus, we have a "motel" on our cul-de-sac, plus another up the street. Motel rooms are usually occupied by single couples, maybe with their family.

The AirBnB's? It's not at all uncommon to see two, three, or sometimes even four vehicles parked in the driveway or on the lawn. So, the evening's rent will get divided two, three, or four ways. How can motels possibly compete with those prices? They can't, and that's one of the many reasons AirBnB's are so popular. Is this rental industry (I'll call it that) regulated at all by cities, counties, or the state?

I keep wishing I could step outside in the morning with my coffee and greet an old familiar neighbor. Instead, I see strangers, about whom I know absolutely nothing.

Don Dragland

Bella Vista