Cards and Games

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 31 were: first -- Vivian Bray and Bill Schernikau; second -- Melodee and Stan Neukircher; third -- Jay and Roxi Hipwell. Honorable mention -- Julie Kahl and Nancy Veach

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found one for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Sept. 1 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Sheri Bone.

Wednesday Concordia TV Bowling

Winners Sept. 1 were: first, Art Hamilton; secondm Ron Madsen..

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Sept. 2 were: first, Marty Watson; second, Eileen Kringent; third, Connie Clark.

Walk-ins are welcome. Play is 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.