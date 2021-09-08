Bella Vista Club News

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Attendees are asked to wear masks and bring their own beverages.

JaNean Framstad will teach a class on painting fall flowers on a straw hat. Supplies to bring are a straw hat, acrylic brushes, a scruffy brush, water container, paper towels and a fine-point black marker. The paints will be provided. A repurpose table will be set up at each meeting and members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5x5-inch canvases for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

SOLOS

The September meeting of Solos will be held Saturday, Sept. 11. Solos, a group of widows and single women, will meet from 9:30 a.m to noon on the second Saturday of every month at Bella Vista Community Church. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards -- bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train. To make a reservation, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 or Sue at 479-855-0574.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed with suggested mask-wearing and social distancing. You may simulcast as a Zoom meeting if unvaccinated or have other risk factors. The program will be "Overview of Windows 11" presented by Jim Prince. Here is your chance to learn about the changes to expect when Windows 11 becomes available this fall. Guests are always welcome. Check the website for more information at https://bvcomputer club.org.

The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. It is possible to join or renew a membership online on the BVCC website. The benefits of club membership include help clinics and remote help for members with their computerized devices and free classes on a variety of computer topics. There is a large amount of additional information on the website.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30 to noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with your acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone is welcome to join. A fee of $2.50 to enter Riordan or no fee with picture POA card at front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 with any questions.

American Legion Post 341

A general membership meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13th. The meeting will be held at the Highlands Church (Methodist), 371 Glasgow Road.

The sale of the building has been finalized.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society (SCAS) is an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Monthly club meetings of the SCAS are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, featuring a member Astro Show and Tell, a featured speaker, constellation of the month, and Astro Fundamentals video, with viewing afterward, weather permitting. The club offers Astro Games and fun Astro Worksheets for the kids. All ages are welcome.

Currently, the club has one impromptu Star Party group up in Bella Vista, the original Old Timers group. On Sept. 12th the club will be working with the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church to assist in its Rally Round the Word Day with a Moon Watch. All are welcome to come and observe the moon and participate in hands-on moon activities. Also, the Teaching Scope will be there to allow children a chance to find the moon on their own through a telescope. If you are in need of an Astronomy Program and/or Star Party, please contact Paul Anderson at 928-651-0334.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Wednesday, Sept. 15, from the Centerpoint Trailhead to Steele Creek Campground on the Old River Trail. This hike will include short spur hikes to the Goat Bluff Overlook and Granny Henderson's Cabin. The hike will be 8.8 miles long and involve seven river crossings. Pack a lunch and extra water. Wear shoes that are comfortable when wet because of the multiple river crossings. The river could be thigh-high at some crossings. If it's any higher because of recent rain, the club will do the Overlook Trail at Steel Creek Campground instead.

The club will meet at 8:45 a.m. at Steel Creek Campground at Ponca and shuttle cars to Centerpoint Trailhead. Hikers will leave cars by the horse camp and boat launch area. This is about 85 miles from Lowes in Bella Vista. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club puts the fun in fundraising, hosting shows and events to support local charities while preserving national railroad heritage. Join the club at its next meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. The club will continue meeting at this location on the fourth Thursday of each month. Bring your questions. For more information, visit http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly-Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista every Thursday at 9 a.m. with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

BV Civil War Roundtable

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road. For further information, please contact CWRT president Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]

Line Dance Club Beginners

A beginner's class will meet from 12:45 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, at Riordan Hall. The registration fee for this class is $25. There is also a $25 auditorium usage fee payable to Riordan Hall. If you do not have a Bella Vista activity card, Riordan Hall will also collect $2.50 per class. Kristine Schaap has taught beginners for several years and will teach the class. New dancers will have the opportunity to learn line dance steps and dances. Have fun while getting exercise. Please call 479-876-2715 with any questions.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This is an open-to-the-public and free meeting for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. The new co-director and local author, Donna May, will host and lead the writing activities for the day. There are always open readings, so carry your writing journal, notebook or book to celebrate and share and bring along favorite writing pens and paper and a recent poem or prose you have been working on. There is almost always a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. Stay tuned each week for information on the next month's meeting feature and location. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery is now open. Classes that have resumed are intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings at Riordan Hall. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting, which ends at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club has resumed in-person meetings at a new time and venue. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, at the Highlands Golf and ClubHouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. The chorus meets every Monday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista (enter at the North door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. The chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at the Highlands Church Choir Room 371 on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. No audition is required -- just a love for singing. There are three performance concerts and a few sing-outs per year. Many music styles and genres are performed. Director John Matthews and pianist Marilyn Lee take the chorus through its paces each Monday night. The chorus' current repertoire in rehearsal includes religious songs, pop songs from the '20s through the '70s and songs from a couple of Broadway musicals. For more information, contact John Matthews at 479-268-5391.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, woodburning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]