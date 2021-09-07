Blue Wave Hearing welcomes Shelli Carson, M.S.

Blue Wave Hearing is excited to welcome Shelli Carson, a longtime resident of the Natural State. Shelli received her Bachelor's degree from Baylor University and her Master's from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

With over 27 years of experience as an audiologist, Shelli is passionate about serving as a hearing healthcare liaison through charitable works, both at home and abroad. Her favorite quote is by Mahatma Gandhi--"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in service of others"--and she has put this quote into action in her daily life. As a volunteer for a nonprofit hearing foundation, she was able to provide hearing care to underserved communities in Santo Domingo and Puerto Vallarta. And over the past 20 years, she has also focused on her local community by working with the Lions Club and the Hear Now Foundation.

Shelli's commitment to hearing health care extends beyond providing patients with customized hearing solutions. She is also an advocate for patients with hearing loss, educating others about the emotional and cognitive implications of untreated hearing loss, as well as the importance of including family members in the treatment process.

As an experienced audiologist, Shelli says she really enjoys Blue Wave's Test Drive process.

"It makes it easier for patients to realize the value of better hearing for themselves and their families in real world social situations," she points out. "The process is very refreshing and helps me to engage more fully with patients about their hearing and quality of life."

When not in the office, Shelli enjoys walking the Razorback Greenway, swimming, and painting. She is blessed to have two wonderful children and a few adorable animals. As an established clinical practitioner, Shelli is excited to continue her legacy of excellence with both new and existing patients at Blue Wave Hearing Centers.

