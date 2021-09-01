The Weekly Vista
Winter Wonderland to return

September 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.
Photo submitted Craft enthusiasts will have the opportunity to view a variety of items -- such as the snowmen -- at the St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar in November.

Patty Carter can hardly contain her excitement.

St. Bernard Women's Club will host its annual holiday bazaar this November, after taking a break last year because of the health pandemic.

"Winter Wonderland will return this year," Carter said, who serves as the bazaar chairwoman. "We missed all our local shoppers last year, but we promise our bazaar will be bigger and better this year."

The event is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the parish hall. The club has been hosting the bazaar for the past 34 years. All profits benefit local and regional charities.

The Tuesday Crafters group is creating popular items which are requested each year. Additional items also are being created, she said.

The bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, floral items, and the famous Trinkets & Treasures. Participants can enjoy a 50/50 drawing and raffle items.

Those on hand for breakfast can enjoy cinnamon rolls and coffee. Lunch will include chicken noodle soup or chili, a pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry out boxes also will be available.

"Christmas is around the corner, so come and enjoy the holiday atmosphere," Carter said. "Bring your friends and neighbors. You will not be disappointed."

Photo submitted This wreath is just one of many unique items offered at the St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar in November.
Photo submitted This wreath is just one of many unique items offered at the St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar in November.

Print Headline: Winter Wonderland to return

