Scoreboard

Bowling Leagues --

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores --

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale Course, Aug. 18 -- Best Three Balls

A-Flight: First -- John Schmitt, Steve Salas, John Reid and Dan Grady (107.5); Second -- Fred Williamson, Roy Baker, Tim Hartney and Blind Draw (109); Third -- Perry Grizzle, Jim Edgar, Joe D'Anna and Ralph Nimmer (112)

B-Flight: First -- Paul Williamsen, Bill Wildman, Dan Burmester and Rod Alford (109.5); Second (tie) -- John Allen, Ralph Trigg, Bill Winzig and Ken Bloese / Dale Trainer, Steve Gardner, Dean Sobel and Jim Smith (112)

C-Flight: First -- Keith Hall, Dale Schofield, Barry Owen and Chet Campbell (111.5); Second -- Jim Sours, Arlo McDowell, Merrill Johnson and Jim Wozniak (120.5); Third -- John Haynes, Dale Zumbro, Mitch Whittington and Blind Draw (131.5)

D-Flight: First -- Al Hvidsten, Marvin Exline, John Baker and Jerry Young (117); Second -- Jim Hofferber, Larry Schoenard, Dennis Dean and John Frey (120.5); Third -- Hilary Krueger, Duane Kuske, Ben Soliday and Blind Draw (121)