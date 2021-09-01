Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 16

11:53 a.m. Police received a report that custom locks had been broken at Wonderland Cave.

11:02 p.m. Police arrested Stephanie Kay Swadley, 43, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license during a traffic stop on Sunset.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

2:52 a.m. Police arrested Kenneth John Siefert, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Highway 71 South and South Kingsland.

6:43 p.m. Police arrested Zachary Loving, 33, in connection with theft by receiving, and Shaun Buercklin, 39, in connection with an outstanding warrant.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

12:59 p.m. Police received a report on Morganshire Lane that a woman walked into someone's house saying she was there to clean. The reporting person said she did not have a house cleaner. The reporting person called back later to report her neighbor had hired new cleaning people.

Thursday, Aug. 19

12:39 a.m. Police received a report in the area of Pimlico or Elham Lane that, across the lake, there was a house with lights flashing like an SOS pattern. Police made contact with the homeowner and learned there was a faulty bulb.

Friday, Aug. 20

1:51 a.m. Police arrested John Vernon Emery, 24, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, driving on a suspended license and refusal to submit to a chemical test during a traffic stop at Highway 71 North and Hampstead.

4:52 p.m. Police arrested Skyler Lee Darling, 29, and Horace G. Canada, 53, on warrants out of Benton County Sheriff's Office and Pea Ridge Police Department during a traffic stop at Highlands Boulevard and Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, Aug. 21

2:56 p.m. Police arrested Brandy Sue Pike, 43, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and fictitious vehicle tags during a traffic stop at Casey's on Riordan.

8:55 p.m. Police received a report on Bewdley Circle of someone being scammed out of $3,000 by a caller pretending to be Arvest Bank.

10:44 p.m. Police arrested Rebecca Kay Seeley, 40, in connection with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, no turn signal and expired tag during a traffic stop at 105 Towncenter.

Sunday, Aug. 22

8:47 a.m. Police received a report on Holcombe Lane that two vehicles had been broken into.

4:46 p.m. Police investigated a burglary on Royston Lane.