OPINION: Tyranny

In Amsterdam, the Gestapo came down the street in military sedans looking for Anne Frank who was hiding in the attic.

In Kabul, the Taliban is roaming the streets in pickup trucks searching for Americans and their allies hiding in cellars.

In Bella Vista, the Architectural Control Committee is patrolling the streets in pickup trucks looking for residents with white fences.

The whole world is watching and wondering why tyrants in all countries in history have found pleasure in causing suffering and anguish of their fellow citizens.

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista