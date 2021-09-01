Obituaries for the Weekly Vista on Sept. 1, 2021

Douglas A. Albertson

Douglas A. Albertson, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born Nov. 12, 1938, to Burnard and Edith (Wright) Albertson in Buhl, Idaho.

He pursued a path in education in Idaho and California and was a long-time educator in public secondary schools and colleges in Arkansas. He belonged to many academic societies. He was the consummate friend of students and educators in the communities where he worked. He enjoyed bowling.

He is survived by his wife Joan; her children, Carey Reid (Dana), Kevin Reid (deceased) and his wife Susan, and Kathy Hensin; and his brother, Kenneth (Judy).

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Barbara A Doyle

Barbara A Doyle, 74, of Bella Vista, Ark., died on August 25, 2021.

She was born to Erskine and Dulcie Best on March 31, 1947, in Shreveport, La. She attended Byrd High School in Shreveport graduating in 1965 and then Louisiana Tech University, graduating with a degree in physical education in 1969. She married Jack Doyle in 1969, in Shreveport, and they began a series of moves to Bryan, Texas, Kansas City, Mo., Wichita, Kan., and Highlands Ranch, Colo., and she worked as a PE teacher in most of those locations. In 2006, they retired to Humble, Texas, and continued retirement with a move to Bella Vista in 2014. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jack; her sons, Chris (Alice), Kevin (Abby); seven grandchildren; and brother, Steven Best (Jeanne).

The Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 4, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72715. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. followed by a Rosary. A luncheon will be served after the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Paul Wilmer Harbick

Paul Wilmer Harbick, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Aug. 21, 2021, at his home after an illness.

He was born April 27, 1935, in Marinette, Wis., to Wilmer Joseph and Dorothy (LeMay) Harbick. He and his wife Agnes moved to Bella Vista in 2006 from Milwaukee, Wis. He worked in sheet metal maintenance for the Milwaukee School System. While in Bella Vista, he volunteered for Mercy Hospital, Bella Vista Library and as a driver for the Bella Vista Courtesy Van.

He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes on March 23, 2021.

He is survived by one son, Michael J. Harbick (Dianna) of Bella Vista; and one brother, Steve Harbick (Mary) of Florida.

No services are planned.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Adam C. Kerby

Adam C. Kerby, 31, of Bella Vista, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Bella Vista.

He was born to Chuck and Mary Kerby on May 25, 1990, in Fayetteville. He grew up in Bentonville and graduated from Bentonville High School in 2008. He attended Missouri State University and the University of Arkansas and was employed by Halliburton Energy Services in Tulsa, Okla., as a software developer. He made his life's work from his love and knowledge of technology. He had an unmatched quick wit and sense of humor. He spent his spare time building computers and sharing that passion with others.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joe Kerby of Kirksville, Mo.; and his maternal grandmother, Kathleen Stephens of Bella Vista.

He is survived by his parents, Chuck and Mary Kerby of Bella Vista; his sister, Jenna Buettemeyer (Bryan); his paternal grandmother, Jeda Kerby of Kirksville; his maternal grandfather, Robert Stephens of Bella Vista; and his longtime girlfriend, Ashlie Worm of Jane, Mo.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family with a celebration of life planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Adam's name to the Arkansas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Timothy Morrall

Timothy Morrall, 69, of Bentonville, Ark., died Aug. 26, 2021, after a short illness.

He was born in Lansing, Mich., May 25, 1952, to Clarence and Delores (Dickson) Morrall. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, Wis., in 1970 and enlisted into the U.S. Navy, from which he retired after 20 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; a brother, Ted; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, Delores; a son, Benjamin; a daughter, Colleen; and one granddaughter.

Per his request, he will be cremated and buried at sea.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Yvonne (Chick) A. Reid

Yvonne (Chick) A. Reid, 75, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

She was born to Frank and Edith (Bibbalonia) Lindgren on Oct. 6, 1945, in Portland, Ore. She was the secretary for the family's heating and air business. She volunteered at First Baptist Church in Centerton for 39 years. She also volunteered at Helping Hands and The Extension Office of Bentonville and was involved with the children's ministry, kitchen ministry and outreach programs at her church. She did volunteer mission work in the Dominican Republic, Romania and Hungary with First Baptist Church in Centerton. She was also a chicken grower for 15 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; her sons, Gilbert Franklin Reid of Bentonville, Franklin (Naomi) Reid of Seneca, Mo.; her brother, Lewis Lindgren; sister, Dorothy Evers, both of Tucson, Ariz.; and six grandchildren.

Services were held at First Baptist Church in Centerton, Saturday, Aug. 28, with Brothers Joshua Babb and R.E. Clark officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Centerton Food Bank.

Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.funeralmation.com.

