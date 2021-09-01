No fear: police officer captures boa constrictor, keeps her as pet

Corporal Blake Hughes hasn't named his new six-foot-long pet yet.

He captured and relocated the red tail boa -- otherwise, known as a boa constrictor -- on Aug. 24 from 279 Repair & Service auto repair shop in Bella Vista.

Lt. Scott Vanatta was the first to get the call. He quickly tapped Hughes to help, because he knows Hughes has no fear of snakes.

Hughes, who started as a dispatcher 11 years ago in Bella Vista, has served as a police officer for the last eight. During that time, he's served the force as the snake relocator.

"We work as a team and some don't like snakes," he said.

Each officer helps however he or she can to strengthen the team. Hughes' strong point is that of snake-handler.

"I've captured and relocated black snakes, rattlesnakes and copperheads," he said.

In this particular instance, the exotic snake -- which is indigenous to South America -- was in the vehicle's engine compartment.

"When you popped the hood, you could see it around the radiator," he said.

The non-venomous snake was probably someone's pet that escaped -- or someone decided to no longer keep.

Hughes kept the snake, which he said is "very gentle."

Hughes has kept snakes his entire life. He's even had a couple of red tail boas in the past and still has cages.

With the boa's current girth, Hughes estimates she'll tackle about two rats a month. As she continues to grow, he might have to double the number of rats.

So, boa constrictors aren't exactly known for being a cuddly buddy. Why keep a snake?

"They are creatures that deserve our respect and love," he explains.

Hughes has never feared any snake. His snake-removal duty in Bella Vista is a job to which he's called.

"I don't mind doing that for people," he said.

Obviously, he has steel nerves around the slithery critters. Just don't ask him about creepy crawlies.

"Spiders are another story," he said.