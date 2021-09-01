The Weekly Vista
Museum volunteers enjoy driving tour

September 1, 2021 at 12:55 p.m.
Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas All that is left of the Summit school/church building in the Metfield area is a foundation. Dale Phillips, center, tells museum volunteers about the history of that building.

Dale Phillips, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, led a group of museum volunteers on a historic-sites driving tour on Saturday morning, Aug, 28, to introduce them to sites they had read about but not yet seen.

The group enjoyed visiting several historic sites that morning. The driving tours are normally open to the public as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum but they were put on hold during the pandemic. Plans are being made to start them again later in the fall. For information about future tours, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.

Photo courtesy Xyta Lucas This barn was originally intended to be a church until community residents lost their savings when their bank failed in the late 1920&#x2019;s and they had to stop construction. Located at the corner of Dartmoor and Spanker, it is now home to Jim&#x2019;s Old Fashioned Air Conditioning business.
