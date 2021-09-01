Fall appliance pickup set for first week in October

BELLA VISTA -- Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct. 4.

Residents should sign up prior to the week of pickup. Signups will be accepted online or by phone through 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Sign up online at https://bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php or by phone at 479-876-1255, opt. 4.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, the pickup could take a few days.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will be accepted if the Freon has been professionally evacuated and tagged. A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at the link above. If registering online, please complete a registration for each item if you have multiple items to be picked up.

Call 479-876-1255, opt. 4 with any questions.