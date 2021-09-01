Cards and Games

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center from September to March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 24 were: first -- Vivian Bray and Nancy Veach; second -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; third -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes. Honorable mention -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found for you.

Tuesday Concordia Cornhole

Winners Aug. 24 were: first -- Ron Madsen; second -- Art Hamilton.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Dottie Seeley.

Wednesday Concordia TV Bowling

Winners Aug. 25 were: first -- Jerry Vnuk; second -- Art Hamilton; third -- Ron Madsen; fourth -- Marj Shaffer.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Aug. 26 were: first, Mildred Vennerbeck; second, Tim Spaight; third, Betty Gale.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 20 were: Table 1 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, George Fellers. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Alan Akey. High Score -- Dan Bloomer

Winners Aug. 27 were: Table 1 -- first, Van Bateman; second, Wayne Doyle. Table 2 -- first, Bob Crawford; second, Terry McClure. High Score -- Van Bateman

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 28 were: Red Team (won) -- Marj Shafer, Mike McConnell, Art Hamilton, Jerry Vnuck and Sam Brehm. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.