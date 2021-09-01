Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below.

Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m. at Blowing Springs with food available from Prime Cut.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Highlands Church 4th Annual Free Cruise-In & Car Show

The annual show will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 at Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista. Registration opens at 9 a.m.; show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes all spectators. There is no judging. Donations support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School students.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours:

Monday -- Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is closed Sunday.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with exhibits representing 100+ years of Bella Vista history. Our gift shop carries a variety of Bella Vista souvenirs and other merchandise, including honey that comes directly from local Benton County hives. Admission is free. Membership in the Bella Vista Historical Society, which operates the museum, is available. The museum is staffed by volunteers, so all proceeds from dues, gift shop sales, and donations go toward operational expenses. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will return this year from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. There will be more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 Bloody Mary's and Mimosas at Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Property Owners Association POA

Welcome Meet and Greet for New Residents will be held Sept. 18, at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Clubhouse Drive). There will be an informal gathering at 9:30 a.m. for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited. This is an opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at [email protected], and she will contact you with details.

The Lakepoint Event staff is booking numerous large events that require closing the facility to the public. Due to these private events, Lakepoint will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5.

Metfield Pool is closed for the season.

The Kingsdale pools will be open with limited staff. The pools will be available for use with no lifeguard on deck during the weekdays. Lifeguards will be on deck during the weekends. The hours of operation Monday to Sunday through mid-September (weather permitting) will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The beach at Lake Avalon will be open Sept. 4, 5 and 6 (Labor Day). Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. After Labor Day, the beach will be closed for the season.

A new session of water fitness starts the week of Sept. 13. No advance registration is required. Show up at the pool on the day of the class to pay. Please note classes are popular so pool may be crowded. Choose from the following classes at Branchwood:

M/W/F 10 to 10:45 a.m. -- Water Fitness (Basic class)

M/W/F 11 to 11:45 a.m. -- Silver Splash (Lower intensity class)

T/Th 10 to 10:45 a.m. -- Power H2O (Higher intensity class) and 11 – 11:45 a.m. Power H2O

Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. -- Power H2O

T/Th 6 to 6:45 p.m. -- PLUS Water Works! -- the evening water fitness class starts Sept. 14. Splish, splash and then some in this moderate to high intensity, fun water workout. The water works efficiently with your movements creating a resistance that provides muscle toning and cardio benefits.

Fee is $4 per class or a punch off a 10-class Universal Fitness punch card which can be purchased for $32.85, including tax. There is an additional facility charge of $2 without a POA Activity Card. Power H2O & Water Works! classes are not eligible for Silver Sneakers Membership. All water classes are free to Silver & Fit and Active Renew Members.

The Marina will be open the following hours through Sept. 19:

Monday -- Closed (Note: Open Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Tuesday through Thursday -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday through Sunday -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Marina will move to Fall hours starting Tuesday, Sept. 21.