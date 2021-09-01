No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Guardians Stole From Helpless Veterans

Most of the time, a scammer of veterans will be given a prison sentence that is less than satisfactory to those of us who are following the story. A few years here or there, a monetary fine ... it's not enough.

But now and then, a sentence will come along that just feels right. This happened in a recent fraud case against a group of four criminals. One of the males received a sentence of 15 years. His stepson got almost six years. One of the female criminals got 20 years. But the last one, another woman, received a sentence of 47 years for her part in the crimes.

The group, calling itself a nonprofit corporation, acted as guardians, conservators and financial managers to those with special needs, including veterans. The 33-count indictment included money laundering, mail fraud, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

The criminals would either use a company credit card to make their purchases, knowing the company would pay it back out of client money, or write checks to themselves out of the account. Among the take were RVs, vacations, cars, cruises and more, to the tune of $11 million in client money ... clients who suffered when they didn't have enough money for expenses, care and food, and were sometimes left homeless.

What's galling is that it could have been stopped as far back as 2012. The company's tax accountant raised flags with their attorney, saying one of the women was using the client funds as her own personal ATM. But instead of going to the authorities, the accountant let himself be silenced by a threatening confidentiality agreement and a check for payment in full for his services.

Despite the short sentences the two men received, there is one thing that does make me smile. The head criminal, the woman who received a sentence of 47 years plus three years supervised release, is 74 years old.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Kite flying is an official sport in Thailand.

* It's not unusual to cry at weddings, but in certain parts of China, weeping is a required part of preparation for the big day. A month before they tie the knot, Tujia brides will cry for one hour each day. Ten days in, they're joined by their mothers; ten days after that, grandmothers, and eventually other female family members. The practice is said to date to China's Warring States era when the mother of a Zhao princess broke down in tears at her wedding.

* The Chinese soft-shelled turtle urinates from its mouth.

* Fashion designer Michael Kors' first project was a redesign of his own mother's wedding dress, at her second marriage. He was 5 years old at the time.

* Too much sunlight can damage the algae that live inside shallow-water coral and are the main source of its sustenance. To protect this algae, the corals fluoresce, creating proteins that essentially serve as a sunscreen.

* The Greek national anthem consists of 158 verses.

* We all know hiccups can be annoying, but at least they tend to pass quickly -- unless you were Charles Osborne, who began hiccupping in 1922 after a fall while attempting to weigh a hog before slaughtering it, and continued doing so for a total of 68 years. That's an estimated 430 million hiccups!

* Leeches have a brain in each of their 32 body segments.

* Looking to expand your ice-cream palate? Masiwa, a cafe chain in South Korea, offers a black-hued, squid ink-flavored version, served in glasses with an octopus mascot.

Thought for the Day: "The path of peace is not a passive journey. It takes incredible strength not to open a can of 'whoop-ass,' justifiably, when one's button is pushed." -- T. F. Hodge

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

FAMOUS HAND

East dealer.

North-South vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K Q J 9

[H] A K J 7

[D] --

[C] K Q 9 5 4

WEST

[S] 7

[H] 6 5 4 3

[D] A J 4 3

[C] A 7 6 3

EAST

[S] 8

[H] 10 9 2

[D] Q 10 9 7 6 5

[C] J 10 8

SOUTH

[S] A 10 6 5 4 3 2

[H] Q 8

[D] K 8 2

[C] 2

The bidding:

East South West North

3 [D] Pass 5 [D] 5 NT

Pass 6 [H]

Opening lead -- ace of diamonds.

This astonishing deal occurred during a match in the 1997 Vanderbilt Teams and had a direct effect not only on the outcome of that match, but also in determining the ultimate winners of the event.

The serendipitous result on the deal grew out of a bidding misunderstanding between Bobby Goldman and Paul Soloway, a longstanding partnership comprised of two of the best players in the United States.

After Fred Stewart and Steve Weinstein, East-West, had quickly arrived at five diamonds, Soloway elected to bid five notrump, which he intended as a takeout for the three unbid suits. He apparently felt a double at this level would have been construed as primarily for penalties.

However, Goldman read the five-notrump bid as "unusual notrump," asking him to choose between clubs and hearts, the two lower-ranking unbid suits. He therefore bid six hearts, and everyone passed, leaving North-South in their 4-2 heart fit rather than their 11-card spade fit!

Weinstein led the diamond ace, and Goldman could see that if he ruffed in dummy, whichever defender held four trumps would then have a trump trick. So instead of ruffing, Goldman discarded a spade!

Now, as anyone can plainly see, all Weinstein had to do to beat the slam was to cash the club ace. But he reasoned that if South had no clubs, leading the ace might help declarer make the slam, while if South had a club, he would have to lose a trick to the ace eventually.

So at trick two, Weinstein led another diamond, a play that no doubt has caused him many sleepless nights since. Goldman won the diamond with the king, drew trump in four rounds and then ran seven spades to score the rest of the tricks!

At the other table, six spades was duly bid and made by Weinstein's teammates to achieve a tie. But if Weinstein had cashed the club ace at trick two, his team would have won the match and eliminated the team that went on to win the Vanderbilt.

