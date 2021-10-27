Trick or Treat stops offered throughout Bella Vista

Children have several chances to load up on the Halloween candy this weekend.

The Bella Vista Public Library is hosting "Treat Street" for families from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. A photo booth, ghost stories, pumpkin drawing, candy and songs are all part of the festivities.

Pumpkins are available for the first 50 children who sign up. For information, call (479) 855-1753.

St. Bernard Catholic Church is hosting a trunk or treat event on Saturday in the parking lot by the parish hall. The event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. The church is located at 1 St. Bernard Lane.

To kick off the events on Halloween, the Bella Vista Police and Fire departments will host trick or treaters on Sunday evening at Station 1, said Cassi Lapp, city of Bella Vista communications director.

Area churches offering events on Halloween include:

Bella Vista Baptist Church

5 p.m.

50 E. Lancashire Blvd, Bella Vista, AR 72714

Bella Vista Community Church

5:30-7 p.m.

75 E. Lancashire, Bella Vista 72714

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Walk through, 3-5 p.m.

1990 Forest Hills Blvd, Bella Vista 72715

First United Methodist Church

Drive through, 2-4 p.m.

20 Boyce Dr, Bella Vista 72715

New Life Christian Church

6-8 p.m.

103 Riordan Rd, Bella Vista 72715

United Lutheran Church

Walk through, 3-5 p.m.

100 Cooper Rd, Bella Vista 72715

St. Theodore's Episcopal Church

6-8 p.m.

1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista 72714