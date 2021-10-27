The Weekly Vista Obituaries for Oct. 27, 2021

Christopher William Cummins

Officer Christopher (Chris) William Cummins, 38, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away on Oct. 23, 2021.

Chris was born in Tulsa, Okla., on Aug. 15, 1983, to Gary and Leann (Cheek) Cummins.

He is survived by his parents, Gary and Leann Cummins; his fiancé, Ashely McCarthy; and children, Mackenlie and Michael.

Officer Chris Cummins started his law enforcement career in 2009. Officer Cummins ended his watch while serving with the Bella Vista Police Department, serving also with Centerton Police Department, Talala Police Department, Kellyville Police Department, and Parsons Police Department.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Cross Church, 2448 Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers Arkansas 72758.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forrest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Regina Ann Curtis

Regina Ann Curtis, 76, died Oct. 12, 2021.

She was born in Oklahoma City in 1945. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School in Lakeview, Ore., and moved to Portland, Ore., at the age of 18 to attend Columbia Christian College, where she married Stephen Curtis. A life-long learner, she completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1985 and enjoyed a career caring for the elderly as a geriatric nurse. She enjoyed traveling and serving others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Jo.

She is survived by her husband, of 56 years, Steve; their three children, Mark Curtis of Owasso, Okla., Jennifer Jennings of Bentonville, Michael Curtis of Hillsboro, Ore.; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Bentonville Church of Christ in Bentonville Saturday, Oct. 23.

Linda Sue Epperson

Linda Sue Epperson, 74, died Oct. 19, 2021.

She was born in Pryor, Okla., to John and Virginia Atchley on Aug. 29, 1947. She was a graduate of Nathan Hale High School in 1965 and Northeastern State University in 1969. She taught high school typing, shorthand and general business in Hominy, Okla. She was the high school secretary for several years. She also did home interior decorating for 14 years. She married Gary Dale Epperson on June 1, 1968.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Charlotte Jacobs.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; their two children, Brad Epperson (Jennifer) of Morrison, Okla., Melissa Binam (JR) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; her sister, Becky Atchley and family friend, Marie Lara of Canyon Lake, Texas; and seven grandchildren.

Memorial services will take place at First Baptist Church-Pea Ridge at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Thomas (Tom) Sloan Hutchison

Tom Hutchison, 80, of Bella Vista, Ark., died at home with family at his side Oct. 22, 2021.

He was born July 2, 1941, in Horton, near Everest, Kan., and was raised on the family farm. He attended St. Benedicts College and graduated with a bachelors degree in business. He also attended University of Kansas and received a masters degree in economics. He served as a captain of artillery in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Vietnam war where he served two tours. He enjoyed golf, fishing, boating, receiving fireworks on his birthday, pumpkin spice lattes and his Shih Tzu Rusty. He was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista.

He was predeceased by his parents, Theodore "Ted" Hutchison and Betty Jane Sloan.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hutchison of Bella Vista; two daughters, Marcia Pleas of Bella Vista, Marla (Ken) Anderson of Aurora, Colo.; son, Jon (Jane) Runge of Golden, Colo.; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Green (Ben) of Indian Head Park, Ill., Peggy Volenec of Brentwood, Calif.

Memorials may be made as a donation to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista, JDRF.org or the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

