Spooktacular mini-golf course offers chance for ghoulish hole-in-one

Oliver Hough pauses just long enough to get a good grip on his golf club. He's raring to take on his grandpa in a mean game of mini-golf on this sunny Friday morning.

The 4-year-old determined the schedule for the day, said grandparents Tom and Ruth Ann Hough. They asked their grandson what he wanted to do, and he declared, "Play mini golf!"

The trio was on hand to face skeletons, fake hands and other ghastly décor at the Riordan complex's mini-golf course.

Staff members have decorated the entire course to showcase a theme of ghostly proportions. The "Not-So Haunted" course, open to Bella Vista Village property owners and their guests, is open until 9:30 p.m. through Sunday.

Mini-golfers are encouraged to golf day or night to enjoy the fun. The course is lit up at night with bright orange pumpkins and more.

For the Houghs, the mini golf's decorations are a real treat.

The level to which staff members decorated is impressive. "I was shocked," Tom Hough said when he saw the decorations.

The course's recent renovation – with a Wizard of Oz theme – also brings it to the forefront.

"They have worked a lot on the renovations," Tom Hough said.

For Oliver, the pumpkins and skeletons are cool, but it's the opportunity to one-up his grandpa that motivates him this fall morning.

"He's gotten a hole-in-one before," Tom Hough said proudly.

The Riordan mini-golf complex is located near Riordan Hall at 3 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista.

Sally Carroll/Special to The Weekly Vista Staff members have decorated the Riordan mini-golf complex for Halloween, and dubbed it the "Not-So Haunted" course. It’s open until 9:30 each evening through Sunday.

Sally Carroll/Special to The Weeky Vista Two skeletons enjoy a laugh at the Riordan mini-golf complex by Riordan Hall. Members and their guests are treated to a course filled with ghoulish decor while enjoying a game of mini-golf.