Scoreboard

Bowling Leagues

Bella Vista Senior Coffee Bowling League

Bella Vista Senior Coffee League is looking for ladies over the age of 50 who would like to have some fun on Tuesday mornings at Rogers Bowling Center through March. If interested, please contact either Ilene Mereweather at 479-366-0265 or Bonnie Martineck at 479-855-2638.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Oct. 20 -- Low Team Net Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Joe D'Anna and Paul Brainard (72); Second -- Ralph Trigg and Bill Winzig (73); Third -- John Schmitt and Tim Hartney (74)

B-Flight: First -- John Flynn and Bill Wildman (73); Second -- Paul Williamsen and Blind Draw (74); Third (tie) -- Randy Dietz and Don Schmelzer / Joe Jayroe and John Young (75)

C-Flight: First -- Arlo McDowel and Jim Wozniak (70); Second -- Mitch Whittington and Gerald McGuffin (73); Third -- Dale Schofield and Barry Owen (75)

D-Flight: First -- Duane Kuske abnd Mike Robinson (65); Second -- Al Hvidsten and Jim Hofferber (69); Third -- Dennis Dean and Blind Draw (75)