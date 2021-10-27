Ozarks Community Hospital opens rural Benton County clinic

AVOCA – Ozarks Community Hospital celebrated the success of its 13th rural health clinic, the OCH Benton County Clinic, with a ribbon cutting held Friday, Oct. 22.

The ribbon cutting and open house were held in Avoca, but the clinic's actual address is 102 Russell Rd., Rogers, Ark.

Nestled in between Little Flock and Pea Ridge, the OCH Benton County Clinic offers primary care services to a region of northwest Arkansas that is set outside of the hustle and bustle of Rogers proper.

"There are many rural pockets in NWA that people don't often notice. Our goal is to 'serve the underserved' and that means bringing care to people where they are," Paul Taylor, CEO of Ozarks Community Hospital, explained.

The company opened the OCH Benton County Clinic in November of 2020 during the pandemic.

The clinic will be OCH's second satellite location in Arkansas, following the OCH Gravette Clinic, located on the same plot as the critical access hospital.

"During the height of covid-19, we wanted patients in the east to have direct access to medical care and avoid the 40-minute drive to Gravette. We also wanted to limit the traffic to our Gravette campus, where we are seeing covid-19 patients at our hospital."

Taylor continued, "We have patients who travel from the east to receive our services, because we are built for every type of patient, including those with Medicaid, Medicare and Tricare insurances. We chose to cover a need that was arising for our patients, while also filling a gap for individuals who might not currently have access to medical care due to the distance."

Many patients are on a fixed income so OCH provides a self-pay discount along with subsidized medical care to help with the cost. In addition to primary care, the clinic also offers podiatry and behavioral health services.

The OCH Benton County Clinic is now accepting new patients. Call our team at (479) 278-7189 to book an appointment today. The clinic also accepts walk-ins.

Ozarks Community Hospital is a bi-state safety-net healthcare provider headquartered in Gravette, Arkansas, serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Ozarks. Our hospital is based in Gravette and includes a multitude of clinics located in Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas. OCH locations can accept Medicaid, Medicare, UHC Military and other insurances. For more information, visit www.OCHonline.com.