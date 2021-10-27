Ordinance adopting sewage disposal systems passed by council

The Bella Vista City Council took action on two of three ordinances and all nine resolutions listed on its October agenda during Monday night's meeting held at the district court building.

While passing all nine resolutions and two of the three ordinances, the council took no action after the first reading of an ordinance requiring a business license for the operation of a business in the city, including short-term rentals and home-based businesses.

The council did pass one of its most-discussed ordinances, one to adopt local standards for sewage disposal systems, by a 5-1 margin, with Steven Bourke casting the lone dissenting vote.

Also gaining approval was an ordinance amending section 24-21 permit required of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Bella Vista to remove the specific application fee amount and permit the city council to set the application fee by resolution. This ordinance passed on its third and final reading.

The resolutions that passed included:

A resolution adopting a revised planning application fee schedule.

A resolution amending the rules of order and procedure of the city council to authorize meetings via video conferencing technology in the absence of a statewide public health emergency.

A resolution accepting the financial audit report presented by the Landmark PLC for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

A resolution establishing residential and commercial rates for solid waste (trash) collection in the city.

A resolution authorizing the city staff attorney to initiate legal proceedings against Cooper Communities Inc. to facilitate condemnation and possession of right-of-way for purposes of completing the Mercy Way Bridge and Trail Improvement Project.

A resolution authorizing the city staff attorney to initiate legal proceedings against Willpett Investments LLC to facilitate condemnation and possession of right-of-way for purposes of completing the Mercy Way Bridge and Trail Improvement Project.

A resolution awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Manhattan Road and Bridge Company in an amount to exceed $5,625,229.60 for the Mercy Way Corridor Improvement Project.

A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into supplemental agreement No. 2 with Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company Inc. related to the Mercy Way Corridor Improvement Project.

A resolution setting the meeting schedule of the Bella Vista City Council for Calendar Year 2022.

All of the resolutions passed by votes of 6-0 except for the resolution amending the rules of order and procedure of the council to authorize meetings via video conferencing technology in the absence of a statewide public health emergency, which passed by a 5-1 count. Bourke voted against the measure.