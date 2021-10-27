OPINION: Who will be Bella Vista's Greg Jones?

It's always good to give credit where credit is due. Good, yes, but it can be hard sometimes, especially if it means giving credit to a family member.

Sometimes a competitive family spirit may make it a little tougher.

But when a note regarding one of our family members made its way into my email box - funny how we've progressed from letters coming into our mailboxes to electronic messages magically appearing in our inboxes - the subject caught my attention. And after reading said note I knew someone deserved a pat on the back.

It just so happens that someone is connected to one of our family members.

Ok, so I've only been a part of the Bella Vista community, or family, since early September, but I have already been made to feel welcome by many here in the community. And although I'm still learning about the whole setup regarding the Cooper Communities organization and its many communities, it's a safe bet if there's any semblance of a relationship between those communities it's a cordial, cooperative one.

So I figure there's no animosity between, say, sister communities Bella Vista and Hot Springs Village.

Of course I may be completely off base, which, if so, gives me material for a future column.

But when I read about something going on in Hot Springs Village I thought, "Wow, what a great idea. Wouldn't it be neat if someone here in Bella Vista adopted the same program."

It seems that a fellow named Greg Jones, who is the owner of the Hot Springs Village-based Xplore Restaurant Group, which owns several restaurants, is paying student employees to do their homework and enjoy a free meal (also while on the clock) before starting their regular shift.

Jones, according to the article I read, shared the idea on social media. The idea came from one of his employees.

"I can't take credit for the idea," Jones said in the article. "Our executive chef Drake Bielert came to me with it. What started as an experiment has been going on for almost a month now and I couldn't be more pleased with the results. Not only have we seen an increase in applicants but our existing high schoolers are showing some significant improvements in their grades."

The student-employees clock in an hour early, find a quiet place to enjoy a nice -- and free -- meal and take some time to hit the books.

Bielert came up with the idea and Jones set it in motion.

While most businesses in the already-hit-hard food service industry are trying to come up with ways to fill out their staff, Jones is not only filling out his staff, but also filling their bellies and paying them to fill up their minds.

What a great idea. It's definitely a win-win situation. Jones is getting more applicants, which translates into more potential employees, and those students looking for a job are also getting paid to study and eat a free meal.

If you know students -- or ever were one -- you definitely know how important finding the next meal is to them.

This has become a difficult time for employers to find employees. There are many clever ideas cropping up to get, and hang onto, new workers. I like this one.

"We have seven restaurants and I know how hard it has been," Jones told the reporter.

Hot Springs Village, founded in 1970, is listed in this article as the "largest private, gated community in North America."

It boasts nine golf courses, 11 recreational lakes, two lakeside beaches, 13 tennis courts, 14 pickleball courts, 30 miles of walking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, a 600-seat auditorium and many various restaurants and businesses.

So it really is not much different than our Bella Vista.

Merchants in the two communities also apparently share the same "finding employees" and "keeping employess" issues facing the entire country these days. So it's refreshing to hear about people like Greg Jones, who are coming up with creative ways to solve these problems.

This plan is working in Hot Springs Village and there's no reason why it can't work anywhere and everywhere, including Bella Vista.

So who will be Bella Vista's Greg Jones?

-- Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.