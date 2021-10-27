The Weekly Vista
Monster makeup

by Bennett Horne | October 27, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Billy Deatherage (right), of Gravette, uses an air brush to apply paint while transforming Myka Desadier, of Rogers, into a ghoulish character prior to a night of haunting at the Nightmares Haunted House on Frontage Road. The scares conclude this weekend, beginning at dusk on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

