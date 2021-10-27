Gravette School District holding land acquisition public meetings

Gravette School District Superintendent Maribel Childress and the school board members will host public meetings for the district's possible upcoming land acquisition. The Community Information Sessions are in regards to the 30.37-acre lot located on North Mt. Pleasant Road in Gravette.

Two of three meeting dates remain: today at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

All meetings will be held in the Gravette district administration building located at 609 Birmingham St SE, Gravette, AR 72736.