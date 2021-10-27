The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Gravette School District holding land acquisition public meetings

October 27, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.

Gravette School District Superintendent Maribel Childress and the school board members will host public meetings for the district's possible upcoming land acquisition. The Community Information Sessions are in regards to the 30.37-acre lot located on North Mt. Pleasant Road in Gravette.

Two of three meeting dates remain: today at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

All meetings will be held in the Gravette district administration building located at 609 Birmingham St SE, Gravette, AR 72736.

Print Headline: Gravette School District holding land acquisition public meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT