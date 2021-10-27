No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Cybercriminals Have Vets in Their Sights

---

Veterans are victims of cybercrimes at a much higher rate than civilians. And it's not just veterans, included are military spouses, survivors, active-duty personnel and our families. This is no doubt because of our benefits and the goodies to be had after stealing from us.

To tackle the problem, the Department of Veterans Affairs is stepping in and partnering with outside groups like the Cybercrime Support Network (cybercrimesupport.org), whose motto is Recognize, Report and Recover. It's about time ... over the past five years, veterans have reported cybercrime losses of more than $420 million.

The CSN's mix of initiatives includes ScamSpotter (ScamSpotter.org), with practical consumer advice about how to spot and avoid fraud and scams.

Especially for us is Fight Cybercrime (fightcybercrime.org/military). Its crime-fighting partners are pretty impressive, and include the Disabled American Veterans and Army Emergency Relief. Look over the site for a resource library for us, law enforcement and businesses. Interesting topics include how to reduce your risk of ransomware, determining if a text message is fake or real, being safe in online gaming and even a pre-vacation checklist.

A recent Fight Cybercrime webinar touched home for many of us: How to keep your business information safe when you're working from home and sharing your online connection with children. Past webinars are worth watching as well: staying safe on social media, avoiding a scam from a government tax imposter, and COVID scams, which seem to be everywhere.

So, we have the tools. The information and resources are out there. But we need to take advantage of all that's offered to avoid becoming another cybercrime statistic.

One of the biggest problems with cybercrime is that we don't always report it. We're embarrassed because we thought we couldn't be fooled ... until we are. Do your part. If you get scammed, report it.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* In Italy, pizza inspectors are hired by the government to ensure that restaurants are making their pizza at "Italian quality."

* The cables of the Golden Gate Bridge contain a whopping 80,000 miles of steel wire.

* Ray Bradbury wrote the first draft of "Fahrenheit 451" on coin-operated typewriters in the basement of a library at a cost of 10 cents for every 30 minutes. The first draft cost him a total of $9.80.

* The straw was invented by Egyptian brewers to taste beer without removing the fermenting ingredients that floated on top of the container.

* James Christopher Harrison is an Australian blood donor whose rare plasma composition has helped in the treatment of Rhesus disease. In May 2018, he made his final donation (1,173rd) at the age of 81 after having saved 2.4 million babies during his lifetime as a donor.

* No, alcohol doesn't kill brain cells -- it just makes them grow more slowly.

* In 2009, the Wisconsin Tourism Federation changed its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin because, in the 30 years since its founding, the abbreviation "WTF" took on new meaning.

* Months that begin on a Sunday will always have a Friday the 13th.

* Not that you'd ever want to swim in it, but the average person's body produces enough saliva in their lifetime to fill two swimming pools.

* Plants grow larger and more quickly when watered with warm water.

* In late 2020, a North Korean gymnast defected to South Korea by vaulting himself over the 3-meter-high border barricades without triggering sensors.

* Newborn babies cry, but they have no tears. Their tear ducts aren't formed until they are a month old.

***

Thought for the Day: "There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle, or the mirror that reflects it." -- Edith Wharton

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

•••••

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

BAD LUCK COMES IN BUNCHES

---

East dealer.

East-West vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] A J 2

[H] J 6 2

[D] A Q 5 3

[C] Q 9 4

WEST

[S] 7 3

[H] 10 9 5 4

[D] J 9 8 2

[C] 8 7 5

EAST

[S] Q 10 9 6 4

[H] Q 7

[D] 10

[C] K J 10 6 3

SOUTH

[S] K 8 5

[H] A K 8 3

[D] K 7 6 4

[C] A 2

The bidding:

East South West North

Pass 1 NT Pass 3 NT

Opening lead -- two of diamonds.

This is one of those hard-luck deals where you can't help sympathizing with declarer, even though you might not have played his cards exactly the way he did.

West led a diamond, taken by South with the king. Declarer had eight solid tricks and quite a few chances for a ninth. He started by leading a low heart to the jack at trick two. This gave him two chances for an extra trick: one if West had the queen, and another if the opposing hearts were divided 3-3. But East took the jack with the queen and returned a heart. When South next played the A-K, he learned the hearts were 4-2.

Declarer now tried a low club to the queen, hoping West had the king. But East took the queen with the king and returned the jack of clubs to South's ace.

The situation took a further turn for the worse when declarer next led a diamond to the queen, hoping West had led originally from a three-card suit. But after East showed out, South decided that his last remaining chance was to try a spade finesse.

So he led a spade to the king and finessed the jack on the return. East won with the queen and cashed his remaining clubs to put the contract down two. All of which indicates that bad luck comes in bunches, though it's true that South could have made the contract easily had he known the queen of hearts was doubleton.

One reasonable but somewhat unusual method of play -- without the benefit of a peek at the East-West cards -- is to allow East's ten of diamonds to hold the first trick! Assuming West made a normal lead from a four-card suit, East would then be forced to return a spade, a heart or a club, all of which would hand declarer his ninth trick.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.