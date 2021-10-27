Covid claims life of BVPD officer

A Bella Vista police officer died Saturday after being hospitalized with covid-19 since mid-September.

The Bella Vista Police Department announced on Facebook Saturday evening that Officer Chris Cummins had died with the following post:

"It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of one of our own today and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Officer Cummins."

A procession of police officers escorted Cummins' body from Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville to a funeral home in Bella Vista late Saturday afternoon.

Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

"We offer our deepest condolences to Officer Cummins' family in this time of grief. I also wish to truly thank our community for their support of Officer Cummins' family and loved ones, as well as for every officer of our Police Department. Each member of our Police Department is touched by this loss, and we appreciate our residents' continued backing of this department as they work through a difficult time."

The Bella Vista community had rallied around Cummins' cause, raising money for him while he remained in Northwest Medical Center's ICU on a ventilator. A go-fund-me account established earlier this fall had raised $6,565 by Sunday night.

Neighbors also had gathered for a prayer vigil for Cummins, his family and the medical professionals attending to him on Northwest Medical Center's lawn in Bentonville on Sept. 20. That night, folks also were invited to show their support and pray for Cummins in the parking lot of Allen's Food Market.

Officer Cummins started his law enforcement career in 2009 and was a member of the Centerton, Talala, Kellyville and Parsons Police Departments before ending his watch after a year and a half as a member of the Bella Vista Police Department.

The funeral service for Cummins will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Friday at Cross Church, located at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. The funeral service will be open to the public.

A procession prior to the funeral service is planned for family and law enforcement officials only. This procession will begin at 9 a.m. at Bella Vista Funeral Home, located at 2258 Forest Hills Boulevard, and follow Rogers Road to Lancashire Blvd, to U.S. 71 and then to I-49 to the exit at Pinnacle Hills.

Donations can be made to the Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 84, 105 Towncenter, Bella Vista, AR, 72714. Funds collected will go to pay Officer Cummins' funeral expenses with the remainder being given to his family.

Bella Vista Police Department officials are encouraging residents to shine a blue light on their front porch in honor of Officer Cummins and his service to the department and citizens of Bella Vista.