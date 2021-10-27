Cards and Games

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Oct. 19 for 3 to 13: Table 1 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan, second, Mabel Ashline. Texas Canasta winners were: first, Linda Waugh and Sherri Bone; second, Diane Dingmann and Gloria Sperry. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 19 were: first -- Larry and Ginger Anderson; second -- Chris and Chris King; third -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes. Honorable mention -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found one for you.

Tuesday and Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Oct. 19 were: North-South -- Robert Gromatka and Pauline Longstaff; East-West: Kam Harrill and Judy Bappe

Winners Oct. 21 were: North-South -- Raymond Lynch and Fay Frey; East-West -- Deborah Dawes and Ernie Grant

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Oct. 13 were: First, Linda Ervin; second, Andy Pilkerton.

Winners Oct. 20 were: First (tie), Chuck Seeley and Linda Ervin; second, Alice Dickey

Wednesday Concordia TV Bowling

Winners Oct. 20 were: First, Art Hamilton; second, Jerry Yarno.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Oct. 14 were: first, Betty Gale; second, Tim Spaight; third, Wilda Werner.

Walk-ins are welcome. Play is 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Oct. 14 were: First -- Ginny Swinney; second -- Joe Borgerding

This group will be playing from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursdays at Riordan Hall for single deck pinochle. Contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional information.