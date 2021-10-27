Bella Vista Police Report

Monday, Oct. 11

4:03 a.m. Police arrested Kasey W. Morris, 41, in connection with careless or prohibited driving, driving on a revoked license, no liability insurance and driving while intoxicated at Highway 71 northbound and Trafalgar.

7:05 a.m. Police received a report at the police station that a semi passed a school bus that was stopped.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

2:44 p.m. Police received a report on Tennyson Lane that a dog was running loose every day and it runs under vehicles and the reporting person was afraid they were going to run over the dog.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

12:39 a.m. Police arrested Sherri Lynn Bauman in connection with careless driving, no driver's license and DWI drugs during a traffic stop at the Highway 71 ramp from Highway 340.

3:51 p.m. Police received a report on Oak Knoll Lane that someone trapped a dog that had been attacking them and that they were going to kill the dog if police did not come pick it up. Police responded and got the dog.

Thursday, Oct. 14

5:45 p.m. Police received a report at Allen's Food Market that someone keyed a person's car while they were in the store.

6:48 p.m. Police received a report at Walgreens that a woman walked in and said a man kidnapped her from Fort Smith.

Friday, Oct. 15

6:25 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone received an anonymous message online that a person was planning to shoot up a high school in Pennsylvania.

8:49 p.m. Police received a report of shots heard in the Hampstead area.

Saturday, Oct. 16

12 p.m. Police received a report on Tennyson Lane that a black dog ran out and underneath the mailman's vehicle.

Sunday, Oct. 17

1:56 p.m. Police received a report on Dewsbury Circle that three men were cutting down lumber in an empty lot.