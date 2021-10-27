Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Trunk or Treat St. Theodores Episcopal Church

St. Theodores Episcopal church will host a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 31, in the parking lot at 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. This event will be held rain or shine.

Trunk or Treat First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista, 20 Boyce Drive, will host a Trunk or Treat drive through event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot. This is a gift to the whole community and everyone is welcome. Wear your best costumes for the Virtual Costume parade. For more information email: [email protected]

Trick and Treat at Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be a drive-thru "Trick and Treat" event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct 31 in the church parking lot of the Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will will be held from 8 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie and iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Senior Safety Academy at Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be a free Senior Safety Academy at the church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. This includes seminars on topics such as: Identity Theft, Local Scams, Community Safety and Awareness and Cyber Crimes as well as a Q&A session with local law enforcement officials. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Please register to ensure a spot. For more information and registration, call Bella Vista Lutheran Church at 479-855-0272.

Veterans Day Program

There will be a free patriotic Veterans Day Program at the Veterans Wall of Honor Memorial in Bella Vista at 11 a.m. Veterans Day Thursday, Nov 11. Bring a chair. The event will be held rain or shine and will last approximately one hour.

P.E.O. Chapter BR Holiday Mailbox Greens

Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are being sold now. Bring cheer to your neighborhood and/or gift your friends and favorite businesses. Proceeds of the sale will make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Deadline for orders is Tuesday, Nov. 19, and delivery is Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 1-2. To place your order, contact [email protected] or call/text 805-844-8437.

Bella Vista Community Band

All are welcome to the Bella Vista Community Concert Band concert scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church. Call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

City of Bella Vista

The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 in the parking lot of the city's Community Development office – 616 W. Lancashire Blvd. This will be a drive-thru event. Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until noon or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household. The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy. For questions, call City Hall at 479-876-1255.

The city of Bella Vista offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving

Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA)

The Bella Vista Lakes Committee reminds residents that leaves should not be raked, blown, or otherwise dumped into the lakes.

Disposing of leaves into the lakes contributes to the silting of the lakes. Raking or blowing leaves into the lakes allows debris to float to other homeowner docks, swimming areas or lake fronts potentially spoiling their area. It also creates a nuisance by adding debris to the lake and clogging park creeks, boat ramps and drains.

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day as well as Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26, for Thanksgiving.

The libary is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

For information about programs offered by the library call 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is operated by the Bella Vista Historical Society and is open, along with the pioneer Settler's Cabin next door, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m., with free admission. The museum has an all volunteer staff which is fully covid vaccinated.

Membership in the Historical Society is available now for the 2022 calendar year at the cost of $15/individual or $25/family. All dues and donations go entirely toward operating costs of the museum. In addition to helping support the preservation of Bella Vista's rich and unique history and helping educate the public, other benefits of membership include receipt of a quarterly newsletter and an invitation to the annual membership meeting usually held each March. Checks may be mailed to the museum at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Visitors are also welcome to pay for membership in person by check or credit/debit card during open hours. The museum is located near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Telephone 479-855-2335 or visit the website www.bellavistamuseum.org for more information.