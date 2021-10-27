Bella Vista church news

St. Theodores Episcopal Church

St. Theodores Episcopal church will host a Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 31, in the parking lot at 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. The event will be held rain or shine.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista will be holding a Trunk or Treat drive through event from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot. This is the church's gift to the whole community and everyone is welcome and invited to wear their best costume for the Virtual Costume parade. For more information please contact Renee van Dyke at [email protected]

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Call or stop by the church for more information. Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There will be only one worship service on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 9:30 a.m., 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

There will be a drive-thru "Trick & Treat" event from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct 31, in the church parking lot.

There will be a free "Senior Safety Academy" at the church from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. This includes informative seminars on topics such as: Identity Theft, Local Scams, Community Safety and Awareness and Cyber Crimes as well as Q&A with local law enforcement officials. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Please register to ensure a spot. For more information and registration, call Bella Vista Lutheran Church at 479-855-0272.

The Caregiver's Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the first Monday of each month in the Chapel. There is devotion time and the sharing of situations. Attendees are able to obtain suggestions and information to help with loved ones. There is a small library for resources as well. Anyone who is caring for a loved one is welcome and encouraged to attend. Call Diana Wickboldt at 479-202-2417 for further information.

GriefShare classes are held at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the library weekly until Tuesday, Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases locally, masks are strongly recommended for everyone whether vaccinated or not. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

A Service of Installation will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, in the sanctuary for the Rev. Dr. Judith McMillan, to be followed by a reception in Fellowship Hall. Participating clergy are the Rev. Stewart Smith, General Presbyter of the Arkansas Presbytery; the Rev. Dr. Leslie Belden, Honorably Retired, First United Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville; the Rev. John King, Honorably Retired and former pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Prairie Grove; and the Rev. Joe Tropansky, Honorably Retired and member of the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

Forest Hills Church

Forest Hills Church in Bella Vista, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd., will officially install a new pastor, Kem Reeder, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. The service will be led by Dr. Gregg Hemmen, the Executive Minister for the American Baptist Churches of the Central Region, who will be coming in from Kansas. Forest Hills is the only American Baptist Church in Arkansas. There will be a preceding lunch at 12:30 p.m. in honor of Pastor Kem.

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista (Disciples of Christ)

Highland Christian Church of Bella Vista holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. After a coffee/social gathering there is a bible study from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Choir practice is on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The church is located at 14070 Arkansas Highway 279, Hiwasse (Bella Vista). The facility is ADA accessible. As a conservative church, God's Word is its standard for teaching and life. All ages are welcome. Further information is available at beautifulsaviorwels.org/index.html or by calling 479-876-2155.

Bella Vista Community Church

Bella Vista Community Church offers several Bible study opportunities for all to attend: Adult Bible Fellowship is Sunday 9-9:55 a.m. in McKay Hall; Men's Bible Fellowship is Monday 8-9:15 a.m. in the overflow area; Women's Bible Study is Thursday 9:30-11:30 a.m. and Tuesday 6-8 p.m. on the lower level; Community Life Groups with various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Bella Vista Community Church holds a worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m., with a worship service at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704, and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org, for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person worship is held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening and Sunday mornings at 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. The Gathering Service streams live on Facebook (humcbv) every Sunday morning at 11:15 a.m. The Saturday service is uploaded to the website and Facebook on Sunday mornings for those preferring that option. For more information, visit the website humcbv.com or call the church office at 479-855-2277.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m.-noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30-3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall -- $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family members are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.