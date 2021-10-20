Walkway highlights Yard of the Month

Congratulations to Tom and Mary Lou Armstrong, who have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month. They were recommended by their appreciative neighbor, Bev Marten.

The Armstrongs moved to Bella Vista from Dumas, Texas in 2017. They are both retired but in past lives Tom was a pharmacist and Mary Lou says that a designer hat is what she wears. She loves designing all things: homes, gardens, food, parties. Lynn designs and plants their beautiful yard and Tom mows and edges and does the heavy lifting. Mary Lou believes that gardening is therapeutic. "I plant and God makes it beautiful," says Mary Lou.

They have totally transformed the yard both front and back since moving in. One of the best features is the beautiful walkway leading to their front door, the center focal point and the shady, winding side yard full of beautiful perennials and annuals.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Tom and Mary Lou for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round!

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC, who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email: [email protected] Or call JB @ 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowners name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted Tom and Mary Lou Armstrong located here from Dumas, Texas in 2017.

Photo submitted The walkway to the home displays plantings of flowers and greenery.