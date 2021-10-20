The Weekly Vista obituaries for Oct. 20, 2021

James Austin Allen

James Austin Allen, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died October 16 in his home.

He was born May 7, 1940m in Ainsworth, Neb,m to Robert and Bernice (Austin) Allen.

James was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Allen of Bella Vista; three daughters, Becky Christiansen of Lowell, Christine Allen of Rogers, Shelly Harvey of Bella Vista; two brothers, Monte Allen of Arizona, Bruce Allen of Missouri; and six grandchildren.

K. Keith Prueitt

K. Keith Prueitt, 91, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tueday, Oct. 12, 2021.

He was born in Lanesboro, Iowa, Feb. 3, 1930, to Hobart and Cletus (Grimm) Prueitt. He graduated from Glidden Iowa High School and then from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa in 1960. He worked in the insurance field until his retirement in 1991. He and his wife moved to Bella Vista in 1995. He was a member of the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church and United Methodist Men and sang in the church choir. He enjoyed golf and was an official with the Arkansas Association of USA Track & Field. He enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Neil Prueitt; granddaughter, Kim Kesselring Beltrame; sister-in-law, Fran Prueitt; and brother-in-law, Mac LaRue.

Survivors are his wife, Lynn Prueitt; sister, Janet LaRue of Ames, Iowa; sons, Gary (Diane) Kesselring, Corey (Cynthia) Faller both of Des Moines, Jeffrey (Daphne) Lamb of Deerfield, Mass.; daughter, Amy (Dan) Sanford of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and eight grandchildren.

A memorial was held Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeanne Williams and Rev. Brenda Wideman officiating. Graveside services will be in Des Moines, Iowa at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Bella Vista First United Methodist Church.

Christopher Aaron Smith

Christopher Aaron Smith, 51, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 29, 2021.

He was born at an Army hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, on Feb. 21, 1970. He started his life as both a citizen of America and Germany. He attended grade schools in Lancaster, Calif., Indianapolis, Ind. and Merrimak, N.H. He attended Antelope Valley High School. He joined the Army in 1988 and spent the majority of his term in South Korea. In 1992, he married Zabrina R Delaney and started his academic education with the University of Devry. After graduation, he was employed by Hewlett Packard for 23 years. At the time of his passing, he was employed at World Wide Technology.

He is survived by his wife, Zabrina Smith; two sons, Shawn and Brandon Smith of Bella Vista, Ark.; his mother and stepfather, Rita and Ronie Adams of Lake Havasu, Ariz.; his father and stepmother, Michael and Debra Smith of Lancaster; his sister, Katie (Brian) Powell of Santa Clarita, Calif.; and his stepsisters, Joy Stanton and Sarah (Chad) Bellay of Lancaster.

At the request of the family, there will be two memorials:

Oct. 23, 2021, 2 to 6 p.m. at The Ponderosa, 1305 Ponderosa Road, Pineville, Mo.

Nov. 6, 2021, noon to 4 p.m. at Gino's Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way, Lancaster, Calif.

Charles Thomas VanMeter

Charles Thomas VanMeter, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died peacefully Oct. 11, 2021.

He was born in St. Joseph, Mo., to Roosevelt and Alma (Arnold) VanMeter. He was a graduate of Kansas University. In 1955, he married Marguerite Louise Eubank. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He worked as an electrical power engineer with Sverdrup and Parcel throughout the states. He and Marguerite retired to Bella Vista in 1992 where he enjoyed cards, fishing and golfing

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite; their parents; and his brother, Larry.

He is survived by his sons, Marvin of Sayre, Pa., Carl (Rhonda) of Cuba, Mo., Raymond of Rolla, Mo.; amd two grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife at the Highlands Methodist Church in Bella Vista, Ark.

