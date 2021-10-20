OPINION: Spanker Farm Fair shines through rain, mud

It certainly did not start out with the chamber of commerce weather anyone involved with the Spanker Farm Arts and Crafts Fair would have hoped for, but once the cold and rain moved out, making way for a beautiful fall weekend, the smiles rallied into a crescendo as big and bright as the sun in the sky.

My inaugural visit to the fair was met with rain, cool temperatures, mud and more mud. Not far from where cars exited the grounds onto the main road there was a pickup truck down in the ditch, parallel to the road. In the field where I parked there were at least two cars that had gotten stuck in the mud while trying to negotiate a parking spot.

A lesser crafts fair-goer would have written off the day, turned the car's heater up a notch and spun their way back to the house.

But not this attendee. After all, there were elk-antler-handled pizza cutters to see, fried cheeses on sticks to sample, bird houses with bent Arkansas license plates for roofs to peruse, the self-proclaimed best hummingbird feeder ever invented to consider and jewelry of all form and fashion at which to gander.

I knew a little inclement weather wasn't going to slow the artisans. They had hunkered down with their wares, many traveling to Spanker Farm from such far off locales as Texas, Memphis and the River Valley. For some, this is the only arts and crafts fair they participate in all year. This was their shot to sell their products, to make some money, to help someone leave the grounds happy in their purchase.

Yes, I knew the participants were there for the duration of the five-day fair. They were entrenched. Their shelves were full of product and the pantries in their personal campers were well stocked for when the fair's doors closed each night.

I also know a little bit about the shoppers, and it took only a quick glance across the Spanker Farm parking field to see what I'd known for years: it's going to take more than a little rain and mud to keep the "diehards" from an arts and crafts fair.

And this one was no different.

So I grabbed my umbrella, pulled the jacket's zipper a little closer to my neck, snagged the trusty Nikon D40 from the passenger's seat and sloshed forth. Somewhere in my very near future was a bag of kettle corn with my name on it.

Being around those who are trying to sell items at an arts and crafts fair is, to me, like a breath of fresh air (with a hint of funnel cake wafting in). Many are happy to see you, they're excited to talk about their product and they feel like their product may very well be something that could help you or bring a little happiness to your life.

The Spanker Farm Arts and Crafts Fair was filled with courteous, attentive "shopkeepers" and the grounds were covered with booths offering a wide array of products.

I guess I'm drawn in particular to those who produce a product they've crafted with their own two hands - and yes, in my opinion kettle corn falls into that category. Perhaps it's because I can appreciate a creative streak in anyone that triggers the process that results in a finished product that looks like something to be proud of for not only its usefulness, but also its handcrafted beauty.

One man used a chainsaw to carve an eagle out of a block of cedar wood. Give me the same tools and I might end up with a stick, or toothpick, when it's all said and done. But not him. And watching the process to me was almost as enjoyable as seeing the finished product.

What I've found is that those who produce crafts to sell at these fairs are, for the most part, a hale and hearty lot. They're "good people" as some would say. I enjoyed visiting with them last week, hearing how they came to create the items they created, how the husband handled one part of the creative process while the wife took care of the other, how retirement helped foster the desire to "find something to do" to stave off boredom which, in turn, produced for them a new hobby/career late in life.

The customers are also to be commended for what I would consider to be a very successful fair. Because of their willingness to get out and battle the elements, to create the foot traffic that drives these fairs and, of utmost importance, to spend their hard-earned money on the artistic items, the hand-crafted products, the wide variety of food items and even the beautiful mums, the silver lining that appeared once the clouds broke was not just in the sky.

In fact, I had more than one "shopkeeper" tell me they did extremely well and that riding out the rain to get to the weekend's sunshine was very much worth the wait.

As for me, part of my success was found at the kettle corn stand, where the bag I purchased on Friday would end up being the snack that carried me through the Arkansas-Auburn game on Saturday. Needless to say, the snack was the best part of that matchup.

Even so, it paled in comparison to the enjoyment I got from attending the Spanker Farm Arts and Crafts Fair.

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.