LETTER: Why, Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival?

In today's Vista there is an informative article about all the wonderful craft fairs in northwest Arkansas. We have always really enjoyed the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival and plan our calendar every year so that we can attend. This year, for the second year in a row, this enjoyable event has been canceled. I do not know who the "organizers" of the fair are but they will never win a prize for good decision-making. There is no conceivable reason to live in fear like they evidently do! As the article points out, the Ozark Regional Fall Arts and Craft Festivals, the Spanker Creek Farm Arts and Crafts Fair, the War Eagle festivals, and the Fall Y'all Craft Fair are NOT canceled!!! Have the "organizers" of our Bella Vista event lost their minds? Evidently so. We hope that someone will encourage the decision-makers for the fair to plan for next years event--we really have missed the event.

Marshall McCall

Bella Vista