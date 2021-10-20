Hobbs State Park offers eagle watch tours

The bald eagle has been the national emblem of the United States since 1782 and, for native Americans, a spiritual symbol for far longer than that. These majestic raptors (birds of prey) are seen migrating through northwest Arkansas from November through February, mainly around bodies of water since fish are the main element of their diet.

An easy, comfortable way to view and get photos of these gorgeous birds is on one of the eagle watch tours offered by Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area on the beautiful Beaver Reservoir. Many dates are available this eagle watch season.

November (Saturday & Sunday): 6, 7, 13, 14, 27, 28

December (Saturday & Sunday, unless noted): 4, 5, 18, 19, 23 (Thursday), 26, 27 (Monday), 31 (Friday)

January (Saturday & Sunday, unless noted): 1, 2, 3 (Monday), 8, 9, 15, 16, 17 (Monday), 22, 23, 29, 30

February (Saturday & Sunday): 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Fees for adults are $15 plus tax and fees for children 6-12 are $7.50 plus tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at 479-789-5000.

• • •

About Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area heads the list as the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks with a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Reservoir. It is a significant component of the northwest Arkansas ecosystem with carefully managed human impact.

Highlights of this day-use park include a diverse, 54-mile trail system constructed for hiking, running, ADA, mountain biking, and horseback riding trails. The Park offers 11 primitive campsites, six available to mountain bikers, the first of their kind in northwest Arkansas. Hobbs is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting. The visitor center includes exhibits about the park's natural resources, limestone landscape, and history. Interpretive programs and workshops are offered throughout the year.

For additional information on park programs, trails, picnicking or meeting room rental contact the park at 479-789-5000. The visitor center is located on Arkansas Highway 12, just east of the War Eagle Road intersection (20201 East Highway 12, Rogers).