Golf committee discusses dry month, 2022 tourney schedule

Rainy days in October are a big deal, golf maintenance director Keith Ihms told the Joint Committee on Golf at its meeting last week. In 2020, October was unusually dry, he said, and that was part of the reason that the courses saw so much winter damage.

He warned the committee that there have been a lot of questions about trees being cut down along Lancashire Blvd. The trees are not part of a POA project but part of a state road project. The state is working on the bridge over 71B and parts of Highway 340. Although the Country Club Golf Course is affected by the project with detours on the golf cart path, it's not a POA project. However, there are some cart path repairs scheduled for this week, a result of flood damage last April, Ihms said.

During golf operation director Darryl Muldoon's report to the committee, he noted that rounds were down from last year but, year-to-date, rounds are still up. He said the September rounds were down for members because members seem to be traveling more than last year. But there have been more charity tournaments in 2021 since some tournaments were canceled in 2020. Answering a committee member's question, Muldoon reminded his audience that the numbers can be found on the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/governance/financials/.

Tournament season is winding down, Alex Sanford, golf pro, said. He's already working on next year's schedule and will have a draft to show the committee next month. The last tournament of the season will be on Veterans Day as a fundraiser for the Arkansas State Veterans Home in Fayetteville.

The winter committee meetings will be held at 4 p.m., although traditionally the committee changes its time to early morning each winter. In November, the committee meeting will move to Riordan Hall because the board room at the Country Club building will be unavailable.