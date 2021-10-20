City council continues discussion of sewage disposal ordinance

A new perspective was interjected into the Bella Vista City Council's discussions of an ordinance adopting local standards for sewage disposal systems Monday night during a work session held at City Hall.

The intent of the ordinance, which is up for a third reading at the Oct. 25 council meeting, is to make sure buyers know whether or not the house they're interested in purchasing fits the requirements of the septic system designed and installed for that house.

A two-bedroom house, for example, requires a septic system rated for a family that would need only two bedrooms. A four-bedroom house would need a bigger septic system which would cost more to install and might be too big for the property.

The council is trying to come up with an ordinance that would not only prevent a builder from constructing a house with multiple extra rooms, calling only two of them bedrooms, installing a smaller, less expensive septic system, and then listing it as a house with more than two bedrooms, which would not only put a buyer in jeopardy of having their system fail at some point in the future, but also let the prospective buyer know at the outset for how many bedrooms the septic system is rated.

Monday night the council heard from Fred Huddleston, who was hired two months ago as the chief building official for Community Development Services.

"He'll be the one enforcing the ordinance," said CDS Director Doug Tapp. "Even though this started eight or nine months before he got here, his department's going to be the one overseeing it, approving the plans and deciding how many bedrooms and so forth. So I felt like he should have a say in this."

Huddleston, who has gone from being the chief building official for the city of Vista, California, to the same position in Bella Vista, said he realizes he's late to the party on this ordinance, but feels it is important for the citizens to have an ordinance that is in their best interest.

"Doug asked me to take a look at the septic ordinance just a few days ago, and I know at this late hour that having another cook in the kitchen probably isn't the most appealing perspective," he said, "but since we are charged with enforcing this I just felt it was the right time to speak up and voice my concern."

Huddleston recommended amending the ordinance to include a deed restriction that would make prospective buyers aware of any situation in which a septic system doesn't match house size.

"I realize this is an extremely messy subject," he said. "There's no really good answer for this. But in my view, this one presents the least amount of subjectivity that can raise its head. And it also eliminates the problems that are in the definition of a bedroom and who gets to determine what that means. To me it presents a way where we could at least make a very good attempt to do our duty to the citizens of Bella Vista to protect them as much as possible. That's really my goal in looking at this. I want them to have every opportunity to know what they are getting into."

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said a deed restriction would also encourage real estate agents to be honest in their listings.

"This removes the fudge factor," he pointed out. "It removes the fudge factor from these people with plans (who are) submitting them and making these modifications, and it eliminates the fudge factor when it comes to how houses are marketed ... saying it is a three-bedroom house when it was only approved for a two-bedroom septic. So if this is in the record, and a real estate agent wants to keep their license, then they're going to not be able to list a house for more bedrooms than what a deed restriction says. If they were to do that they would be in serious, serious trouble."

Other items discussed at the work session included:

An ordinance requiring a business license for the operation of business in the city including short-term rentals and home-based businesses.

An ordinance amending a section of the city's code of ordinances to remove the specific application fee amount.

A resolution adopting a revised planning application fee schedule.

A resolution amending the rules of order and procedure of the city council to authorize meetings via video conferencing technology in the absence of a statewide public health emergency.

A resolution accepting the financial audit report presented by the Landmark, PLC for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.

A resolution establishing residential and commercial rates for solid waste (trash) collection in the city.

A resolution authorizing the city staff attorney to initiate legal proceedings against Cooper Communities, Inc., to facilitate condemnation and possession of right-of-way for purposes of completing the Mercy Way Bridge and Trail Improvement Project.

A resolution awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Manhattan Road and Bridge Company in an amount to to exceed $5,625,229.60 for the Mercy Way Corridor Improvement Project.

A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into supplemental agreement No. 2 with Burns and McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., related to the Mercy Way Corridor Improvement Project.

The Oct. 25 council meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.