Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Scott Winford uses a chainsaw to carve an eagle out of a piece of cedar during last week’s Spanker Farm Arts and Crafts Fair. Winford and his wife, Rhonda, are from Hackett in the Arkansas River Valley. She said he has been using a chainsaw to carve various objects out of wood for approximately 35 years.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Scott Winford uses a chainsaw to carve an eagle out of a piece of cedar during last week's Spanker Farm Arts and Crafts Fair. Winford and his wife, Rhonda, are from Hackett in the Arkansas River Valley. She said he has been using a chainsaw to carve various objects out of wood for approximately 35 years.

Print Headline: Chainsaw artistry

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content