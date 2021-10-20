Cards and Games

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

Winners Oct. 11 were: Couples -- first, Terry McClure and Al Akey; second, Dan Bloomer and Wayne Doyle; third, Rae and Joe Borgerding. Honorable mention: Vivian Bray and Julie Kahn

Individuals -- first, Nelda Tommer; second (tie), Larry Anderson and Tom Karbouski; fourth, Fran Parrish. Honorable mention: Christel Krug.

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday and Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Oct. 12 were: Swiss Team first place, Bob Gromatka, Fay Frey, Curtis Castle, Ron Schopper

Winners Oct. 14 were: North-South, Sue Rolfe and Teri Rhodes; East-West, Joan Bain and Valerie Watson

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12: 30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Riordan Hall. All are welcome.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 12 were: first -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher; second -- Don Knapp and Nancy Veach; third -- Ginny Swinney and Julie Kahl; fourth -- Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin. Honorable mention -- Bill Schernikau and Vivian Bray

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found one for you.

Tuesday Potluck 'n Games

Winners Oct. 12 for 3 to 13: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Bob Bowers. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres, second, Marge Shafer. Texas Canasta winners were: first, Sharon Bowers; second, Sherri Bone. This group meets at 5 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall for potluck and games.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Oct. 7 were: first, Cornelia Fleming; second, Anita Ebert; third, Marty Watson.

Walk-ins are welcome. Play is 10 a.m. every Thursday at Papa Mikes.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 9 were: Red Team (tie-breaker win) -- Marge Shafer, Laura Wiesterman, Marie Ryan, Art Hamilton, Mike McConnell and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Bill Diehlman, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, and Bill Armstrong.