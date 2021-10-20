Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Oct. 4

2:09 p.m. Police received a report at Pinion Valley Storage that some units and an RV were broken into the night before.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

9:43 a.m. Police received a report on Cranfield Drive that someone was walking their dog the night before and was almost attacked by dogs that live in the area.

2:30 p.m. Police received a report on Concordia Drive that someone had been scammed by a real estate agent.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

2 a.m. Police arrested Adam Paul Ingham, 35, during a traffic stop at Elton and East Highway 340.

Thursday, Oct. 7

7:26 a.m. Police received a report of a shot fired on Tewksbury.

7:29 p.m. Police received a report that someone's dog attacked a person's dog and their son. The attacking dog was not on a leash.

Friday, Oct. 8

8:25 a.m. Police received a report at Dartmoor and Spanker that a couple of cows were out at the edge of the roadway. Police contacted the owner, who called later and said he had the cows back in the fence.

1:44 p.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Fairway Drive. The fire was contained to the oven.

8:23 p.m. Police received a report at Melanie Drive and Melanie Circle that someone heard about five shots. Police made contact and gave a warning to someone for shooting fireworks.

Saturday, Oct. 9

7:17 p.m. Police received a report on Worcester Drive that someone was cleaning out a previous tenant's home and found a handgun and a white substance in a bag.

Sunday, Oct. 10

10:50 a.m. Police received a report at Blowing Springs RV Park Campground that someone tried to steal a bicycle. The wires were cut and the suspect left their glasses behind.