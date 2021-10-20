Bella Vista Club News

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Lori Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 13. The Social Committee provided refreshments and all members came dressed in Halloween costumes. A check will be delivered to The Oasis House for their food bank as the service project for the month of October. A going away lunch at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill was given for Linda Krysl, a long time member, who has moved away. A program entitled "The Haunted Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs" was given by Program Chairman, Lori Langley. Secret Sister Halloween gifts were passed around.

NWA Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at the Bentonville Public Library. The program will be a round table discussion. Topics will include court house records research. Everyone is welcome.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled upcoming programs for October with information provided on the website at www.bvcomputerclub.org. Due to covid restrictions, classes will be limited to eight persons. For current updates, changes or cancellations to programs visit the website. To sign up for a class, go to the website at www.bvcomputerclub.org

BVCC has scheduled the following classes and workshops:

Classes -- Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m. -- "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2" and Friday, Oct. 29 from 9-10 a.m. "Installing WIFI Printers".

Help Clinics -- Saturday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 17, both clinics from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. In light of continuing covid-19 conditions, the club highly recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider attending the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

BV Civil War Round Table

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Museum located at 1889 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista, AR. The Museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road. For further information please contact CWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or e-mail at: [email protected]

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects such as painting memory boxes for hospitals, supporting the NW Arkansas Women's Shelter and painting 5"x5" canvas for the Art Center of the Ozarks. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, please text Lynda at: 262-308-4454.

SOLOS

Solos is a group of widows and single women that meets from 9:30 a.m to noon on the second Saturday of every month at Bella Vista Community Church. This group is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards -- bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train. To make a reservation, please call the church office at 479-855-1126 or Sue at 479-855-0574.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society (SCAS) Fall Astro Festival, as well as other monthly club meetings of the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in NW Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville. For more information, please contact 928-651-0334.

Calico Cut-Ups Guild

Calico Cut-Up Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road. Park behind the church on the lower level leaving the drive-thru clear for loading and unloading. Guests are welcome for a $5 guest fee that helps defray program costs for our paid speaker. This fee is applied to your membership if you choose to join our guild the same day you visit. The lecture will be presented by Lola Jenkins and titled "Quilter Gone Wild." She will take you on a journey of her quilting out of the box. Lola will be vending as well so come early to socialize and check out Lola's work.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your holiday entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director 479 876 7204. Find us on Facebook and www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Thursday Country Jam

Want to get together and jam and harmonize on some good old country tunes from the era when you could actually tell one song from another? This group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday nights at 19 Milford Lane in Bella Vista. If you're interested, call 479-876-6275.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

Sugar Creek Railroad Club puts the fun in fundraising, hosting shows and events to support local charities while preserving national railroad heritage. The meetings are held at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma, Springdale. The club will continue meeting at this location on the fourth Thursday of each month. Bring your questions. For more information, visit http://sugarcreekrailroadclub.com/.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus is looking for a few good men. They are rehearsing for a Christmas concert, "Christmas Is ..." from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the Highlands Methodist Church on Glasgow Road. Men are cordially invited to join this group of guys who have the gift of song. No audition is required, just an ability to carry a tune and a cordial demeanor. Call music director John Matthews for more information at 479 268-5391.

Paint on Your Own

Paint on Your Own is an artists group that meets from 8:30 to noon each Friday at Riordan Hall. You can paint on your own with acrylics, oil, watercolor, pencils, drawing, etc. Anyone interested in joining may come. It's just $2.50 or no fee with a picture POA card at the front desk. Call Anita Carroll at 479-402-3001 if you have any questions.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets monthly on the second Wednesday of the month. This is an open-to-the-public and free meeting for all interested in the art of writing. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and usually go until 2 p.m. Co-director and local author, Donna May, will host and lead the writing activities for the day. There are always open readings, so carry your writing journal, notebook or book to celebrate and share and bring along favorite writing pens and paper and a recent poem or prose you have been working on. There is almost always a local artist as a special feature. Meetings take place at various locations in Bella Vista. For additional information, email [email protected] or call 608-642-1294.

Clay Studio

The Clay Studio at Wishing Spring Gallery offers classes for intermediate hand-building, wheel throwing and children's classes. For more information, visit www.wishingspringgallery.net.

Bella Vista Area Radio Club

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club has resumed in-person meetings at a new time and venue. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Drive, off Scottsdale, near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at www.BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and www.Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

BV Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Bella Vista is currently meeting the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Concordia of Bella Vista and the fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. also at Concordia. There will be pastries, etc. for breakfast and light refreshments, etc. for the evening meeting. Each meeting will have a program of general interest and guests are always welcome. For additional information contact Bob at 479-866-7438.

Bella Vista Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista at 9 a.m. every Thursday with a social hour, followed by a meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. The club is a fishing, conservation and service group consisting of approximately 110 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista). The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas. Fall activities include conducting fly-tying classes, holding fishing outings and other social gatherings such as the fall picnic and Christmas parties. Consider visiting at any of the future meetings or activities.

Great Issues

Every two or three weeks, this club of women and men meets to discuss a book that examines the question: "How would you evaluate the health of American democracy or of Western civilization itself?" The club rotates books among several approaches as in these examples of books read: "The Closing of the Muslim Mind" by Robert Riley; "Father of Us All: War and History, Ancient and Modern," by Victor Davis Hanson; "Rise of Christianity," by Rodney Stark; "AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley and the New World Order," by Kai-Fu Lee.

The books are chosen by the members and range from more popular to more serious works. The club reads only a chapter or two at a time and provides a synopsis prior to discussions. Club members share a cup of coffee or a glass of wine, some cheese and crackers, and a cookie or two. The point is to learn something, to enjoy and laugh, which also nourishes the mind. If interested in an open discussion of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Contact Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club is a group of local artisans that meets regularly to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and stay connected to members. Meetings begin at 1 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall, located at 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. On the third Thursday of each month, there is a class on some aspect of carving, woodburning, finishing or another interesting topic. Classes are a great way to practice techniques, learn new ways to achieve your goal, and discover your own unique style.

The club's purpose is to promote the general fields of carving, woodburning and sculpting of wood, and to promote a greater appreciation of wood in an artistic expression. The club is dedicated to giving back to the community through activities teaching children and adults the art of carving, as held at Concordia, Brookfield Assisted Living Center and the Bella Vista Library. Visitors are always welcome. At this time, masks are still required. For more information, contact Jean Visnich, president, at 479-426-8409, or email [email protected]

TOPS #297 Monday

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #297 meets Monday mornings at Riordan Hall. Weigh in anytime between 8:15 and 9 a.m. before the meeting, which ends at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. There are incentives and motivation while you are working to lose weight.

Weight Watchers Group

Weight Watchers (WW) meets every Monday beginning with weigh-in at 9:30 a.m. followed by a meeting at 10 a.m., at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. All are welcome to attend this supportive group on a weight loss journey.

TOPS #0532 Saturday

Chapter 0532 meets weekly on Saturdays at Riordan Hall, 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. The club weigh-in is at 8:30 a.m., followed by a meeting. All meetings are for interested men and women looking to lose weight. It's not always smooth sailing on the weight loss journey. The support "network" through TOPS and its members will give the motivation and support you need on your weight loss journey.

NWA Women's Chorus

If you love to sing, women from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veteran centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday at Bella Vista's St. Bernard Church Hall, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.nwarkansaswomenschorus.com.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, on the Ozark Highlands Trail from Morgan Fields trailhead to Hair Mountain and back. This is a total of five miles. This is the highest point on the Ozark Highlands Trail, with an elevation gain of 800 feet. We will meet at Ozark Highlands Trail -- West Cobb Trailhead, north Farm to Market Road 1504, Ozark, 5.6 miles of gravel road is involved to get to the trailhead. A high clearance vehicle is recommended. This is 75 miles from the Lowes in Bella Vista.

Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann,Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.