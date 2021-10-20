No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Annual Suicide Report

The 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report shows a decrease in veteran suicides from 2018 and 2019 when compared with previous years.

For example, 2019 saw 399 fewer suicides than 2018. Rates for male veterans dropped by 3.8% in those two years. However, the suicide rate per 100,000 was 31.6 ... much higher than for non-veterans at 16.8 per 100,000.

While figures from 2018 and 2019 are helpful and it was a mere two and three years ago, it feels like a lifetime when you consider our new normal with the anxiety and stress of COVID, not to mention the required isolation. What do more-current numbers, say for 2020, show?

The Department of Veterans Affairs news release says specifically that they have "not observed increases in VHA documented suicide-related indicators during the COVID-19 pandemic." Yet they don't provide any statistics. Instead, they say that they'll examine suicide mortality when national death certificate data becomes available.

I assume they mean the National Death Index. It says the file for 2019 is available for searching, and that the early release file for 2020 is available. From that, one can click on the whole list of states and the percentages of demographic data each has completed. Nationally, the page says, states have completed an average 96% of their data input. Some states have completed 100%.

But you can't just wander the stacks without an access application, as I found out when I tried. But surely the VA qualifies to access the National Death Index and could give initial 2020 figures.

Of note: Of the half-dozen 2019 state files I looked at, the veteran age group most in danger of suicide was 55-74 years.

The Veterans Crisis Line is open 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255, then Press 1. Or text 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* Those having received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine were eligible for a free marijuana joint in New York City and Washington, D.C., thanks to "Joints for Jabs." The organization behind the 4/20 event hoped to help counter vaccine hesitancy.

* The first lawnmower was an adapted carpet-cutting machine.

* Theodore Seuss Geisel dropped out of Oxford before getting his Ph.D. and called himself Dr. Seuss as a nod to his father.

* The four-penny coffin was one of the first homeless shelters created for the people of central London by the Salvation Army during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. For that amount, they received food and shelter, and could sleep in a coffin-shaped wooden box with a tarp.

* When you snap a whip, that sound you hear is the whip breaking the sound barrier.

* In 2015, a fan of the Australian band Peking Duk got backstage at their concert by adding himself as a family member on their Wiki page and showing it to security. The duo wasn't upset, however, noting that they "ended up having a bunch of beers with him and he was an absolute legend."

* Swedish wasn't the official language of Sweden until 2009.

* The phrase "take something with a grain of salt" refers to an ancient Roman recipe for an antidote that protects against poisons.

* Phobophobia is the fear of phobias, or the fear of fear.

* Lee Hadwin "sleepdraws" gorgeous works of art, of which he has no recollection afterward. He has been drawing in his sleep since he was 4 years old.

* The ancient Aztecs believed that Techichis, forerunners of today's Chihuahua, would absorb their owners' sins while escorting them to the afterlife.

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

FAMOUS HAND

East dealer.

Neither side vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] --

[H] A J 5

[D] A Q J 10 4

[C] A Q J 3 2

WEST

[S] Q 5 3

[H] 8 7 6 2

[D] 8 5

[C] K 10 7 5

EAST

[S] A K J 10 9 6 4 2

[H] K Q 10 9 3

[D] --

[C] --

SOUTH

[S] 8 7

[H] 4

[D] K 9 7 6 3 2

[C] 9 8 6 4

The bidding:

East South West North

2 [S] Pass 2 NT 3 NT

4 [S] 5 [D] Pass Pass

5 [H] Pass 5 [S] 6 [D]

6 [S] Pass Pass 7 [D]

Pass Pass Dble

Opening lead -- three of spades.

This deal occurred many years ago in a rubber-bridge game at New York's Cavendish Club, where some of the world's top experts once congregated daily.

East opened with a forcing two-bid, and his partner responded two notrump. North, a bit mystified, now bid three notrump. This was the "unusual notrump," indicating length in both minor suits.

When East next bid four spades, South ventured five diamonds, which rolled around to the opener, who now revealed his second suit. This in turn drew a five-spade bid from West, six diamonds from North and six spades from East. North's seven-diamond bid, doubled by West, then became the final contract.

Declarer ruffed the spade lead in dummy, cashed the ace of diamonds and overtook the queen with the king. He then led the club eight, planning to let it ride!

But West was right on his toes and covered the eight with the ten. South finessed the jack, and sure enough, East showed out. Next came the heart ace and a heart ruff. Declarer now led the club six, covered by the seven and queen.

After ruffing another heart, South led the club nine, covered by the king and ace. As a result of all these maneuvers and countermaneuvers, declarer had to go down one, West scoring the setting trick with the club five, which had become the high club!

And so, East, who opened with a strong two-bid, never took a trick, and West defeated the grand slam because he had been dealt the club five instead of the four!

Oddly enough, the hand proved to be a complete washout, since North's 100 honors offset the 100-point penalty, resulting in no score.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.